EA Index Flip

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After over 2000 downloads I decided to put for the software at a price of only 30USD, so as to be able to finance the development of new software. Thank you for understanding

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Settings


Trading strategy:

EA Index Flip trades on US30, U100, US500, XAUUSD and Every Forex Pair

The best timeframe are M1 to M15.

The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on bollinger bands and a specific price pattern which allows the algorithm to identify price reversal zones.

EA Index Flip uses a grid risk management system.

EA Index Flip was designed for any type of account. It can be used for very small accounts starting at least $100 up to large trading accounts.

INPUTS DESCRIPTION
Select Market If you tarde on Forex, select "Forex". If you trade on Indices or XAUUSD select "CFD(Point)"
MagicNumber If you want to trade on different asset simultaneously. Please select different MagicNumber on every Asset 
Max Spread If the Spread in above the Max Spread to Expert don't take trades
Lots Lot size
TP Pips If you want take profit on your trades, select a number different than 0. If you want use different exit setting, leave 0.
SL Pips If you want StopLoss on your trades, select a number different than 0. If you want use Martingale settings, leave 0.
Active Trailing Stop Select True if you want to add trailing stop on your trade
TSL Start After how many pips/Point trailing stop start to work
TSL Step How many pips/Point the StopLoss in move in profit
Use Time Filter (GMT) True/False
Start Session Hour Start hour of the Time Filter
Start Session Minute Start minute of the Time Filter
End Session Hour End hour of the Time Filter
End Session Minute End minute of the Time Filter
Bands Period Period of the BB 
Bands Deviation Deviation of the BB
Bands Shift Shift of the BB
Use Mediation? Do you want to use Martingale ( Recommended ) 
Order Distance Distance between Martingale Orders
Max Order Max Grid Orders
Mediation Type Type of Lots Orders for the Grid
Multiplier If you choose Step Multiplier
Step Lots  if you choose Step Lots
Mediation Exit Type Choose your exit Strategy 
MA Period Period of MA
MA Type Type of MA
Profit(Money) If you choose "Monetary Profit". 
Use Equity Protection? True/False
 Max Loss (%)  Max Equity Loss permitted. More than that, expert close all the position


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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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IATradingScalping
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IATradingScalping 2023.12.14 09:52 
 

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Stefano Cocconi
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Reply from developer Stefano Cocconi 2023.10.03 14:25
I'm so sorry for that. This tell me that i should do more work for provide better settings for you
Abbey166
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Giov Goffr
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