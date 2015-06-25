All Time Frames RSI with Alert MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 3.8
- Updated: 25 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows data from 9 currency pairs by your choice from all 9 timeframes.
If a digital value of the RSI is less or equal to DnLevel = 30 (or whatever number you decided to put), then a Green square will appear. This is (potentially) an Oversold condition and maybe a good time to go Long.
If a digital value of the RSI is greater or equal to UpLevel = 70 (or whatever number you decided to put), then a Red square will appear. This is (potentially) an Overbought condition and maybe a good time to go Short.
If a digital value of the RSI is between an UpLevel and a DnLevel, then a Gray square will appear.
If AlertsEnabled = true, then an Alert box will appear when all 9 RSI for the same currency pair are Red or Green.
Input Parameters
- AlertsEnabled = true; if FALSE, then no alerts are used;
- UpLevel = 70 - Overbought level;
- DnLevel = 30 - Oversold level;
- From Symb1 to Symb9 - you may change any of these Symbols to any legal currency pair present on your platform;
- rPeriod = 14 - averaging period for the RSI;
- appPrice = PRICE_CLOSE - apply price for the RSI;
- SymbColor = clrWhite - you may change the color of all labels;
Attention
Before using this indicator, you have to open all charts (all TF) for all 9 currency pairs.
Without a doubt the worst indicator I’ve purchased on here. The grid, as seen on the listing, does not look like that. There is no grid, just a grey block which covers half of the currency pair names, so you cannot figure out what the little coloured floating in the grey block is signalling. There is no rsi window on the bottom with the RSIs of all the time frames, as seen in the listing. You will also only receive an alert if all the timeframes have the extend RSIs, which would be very rare. Just poor.