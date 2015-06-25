All Time Frames RSI with Alert MT4

This indicator shows data from 9 currency pairs by your choice from all 9 timeframes.

If a digital value of the RSI is less or equal to DnLevel = 30 (or whatever number you decided to put), then a Green square will appear. This is (potentially) an Oversold condition and maybe a good time to go Long.

If a digital value of the RSI is greater or equal to UpLevel = 70 (or whatever number you decided to put), then a Red square will appear. This is (potentially) an Overbought condition and maybe a good time to go Short.

If a digital value of the RSI is between an UpLevel and a DnLevel, then a Gray square will appear.

If AlertsEnabled = true, then an Alert box will appear when all 9 RSI for the same currency pair are Red or Green.

Input Parameters

AlertsEnabled = true; if FALSE, then no alerts are used;

UpLevel = 70 - Overbought level;

DnLevel = 30 - Oversold level;

From Symb1 to Symb9 - you may change any of these Symbols to any legal currency pair present on your platform;

rPeriod = 14 - averaging period for the RSI;

appPrice = PRICE_CLOSE - apply price for the RSI;

SymbColor = clrWhite - you may change the color of all labels;





Attention

Before using this indicator, you have to open all charts (all TF) for all 9 currency pairs.