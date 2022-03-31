ClosePart
- Utilities
-
Vladimir PokoraI have been developing Expert Advisors (EAs) since 2008, with extensive experience in automated trading systems and algorithmic strategy development. I also provide custom EA development services tailored to the specific requirements of individual clients.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
With this tool, you can easily and quickly close part of the trade.
Click near the trade to display the closing panel. There are ten preset values for partial closing, but you can set your own values.
You can also resize the panel according to Windows settings (125%, 150% ...)
See the animation below for how it works.
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Note: This tool does not work in the tester.