Trend Trader MT5

This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes:

  • will open only one trade and then be stopped
  • trades only in the direction of the trendline
  • opens more trades after each touch with the trendline
  • trades in both directions
  • it can place a pending order or open a market order

See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to draw your own trend line in the MT5 strategy tester. This EA will draw its own trendline for the test. You can also test the version for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74899

Settings:

  • StartTrading .. start of trading HH:MM
  • EndTrading .. end of trading HH:MM
  • TrendLineName .. the name of your trendline. if you do not enter then the first trendline in the chart is traded
  • Use pending orders .. it can place a pending order or open a market order
  • Only one trade .. will open only one trade and then be stopped
  • Trade only in trend .. trades only in the direction of the trendline / trades in both directions
  • Wait for distance .. the opening of the trade will be allowed when the market price moves away from the trendline
  • MyTL_Color .. your trendline will be highlighted with this color
  • Entry distance in Points .. the trade will be open at this distance from the trendline

:::::::::: Money management :::::::::::

  • Lots .. trade size in lots
  • Risk % by SL .. automatic lot calculation according to the entered risk and size of SL
  • TP1 Lot % .. can only close part of the trade at this size
  • TP1 in Points .. can close only part of the trade in this profit
  • TP2 in Points .. close the trade in this profit
  • SL in Points .. close the trade at this loss
  • SL to BE .. in this profit move the SL to the opening price
  • TP to BE .. in this loss move the TP to the opening price
  • BE + Points .. SL / TP move to the opening price plus this profit
  • TrailingSL_Start .. It starts to move SL in this profit
  • TrailingSL .. this will move the SL at that distance
  • TrailingSL_Step .. It will move SL in this step

:::::::: Other ::::::::

  • Photo to .../MQL4/Files/ .. saves a screenshot of the chart when opening a trade
  • Chart to top .. show the chart when opening a trade
  • SoundAlarm .. sound signal when opening a trade
  • Alarm_Wav="alert.wav"; .. sound file
  • Send e-mail (by MT4-Tools/Options/) .. when opening or closing a trade
  • Send notification (by MT4-Tools/Options/) .. when opening or closing a trade


