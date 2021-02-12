Objects Copier MT4

This utility copies graphic objects from the MASTER chart to the SLAVE chart. Install it as an indicator.

The version for MT5 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61935

It can work in the following modes:

Master CHART to Slave CHART in one MT4 or MT5

Master MT4 to Slave MT4 (one or more)

Master MT4 to Slave MT5 (one or more)

Master MT5 to Slave MT5 (one or more)

Master MT5 to Slave MT4 (one or more)

You can use multiple Master-Slave groups by setting the ID parameter.

You can copy all objects or only selected ones.

Time shift minutes – it shifts objects in time