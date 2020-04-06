Traderon
- Experts
- Vladimir Pokora
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This robot uses an algorithm, that monitors and evaluates the situation in the market, its speed and power. At the appropriate time, it places pending orders on the market, and then moves them to better prices. It uses a money management with tight StopLoss and other functions.
The default setting is for EURUSD M5, but it will have good results on other markets and other time frames.
A fast ECN broker with minimal fees and precise quotations in points is recommended.
Settings
- StartTrading - start of trading
- EndTrading - end of trading
- Distance - distance of pending orders in points.
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable size of spread.
- Lot - volume of trade in lots.
- Risk % - automatic calculation of a lot by size of SL.
- TP – take profit in points.
- SL – stop loss in points.
- TrailingSL - automatic movement SL
- Magic - identification number of trades.
- comment - trade comment.
- Infopanel - information panel size and default position. You can move the panel with the mouse.
- Textline - text spacing in the info. panel