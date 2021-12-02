Trend Trader MT4

This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes:

  • will open only one trade and then be stopped
  • trades only in the direction of the trendline
  • opens more trades after each touch with the trendline
  • trades in both directions
  • it can place a pending order or open a market order


MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74901

See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features.

This can draw a test trendline when running a test in the strategy tester. You can move or delete it and draw your own trendline.


Settings:

  • StartTrading .. start of trading HH:MM
  • EndTrading .. end of trading HH:MM
  • TrendLineName .. the name of your trendline. if you do not enter then the first trendline in the chart is traded
  • Use pending orders .. it can place a pending order or open a market order
  • Only one trade .. will open only one trade and then be stopped
  • Trade only in trend .. trades only in the direction of the trendline / trades in both directions
  • Wait for distance .. the opening of the trade will be allowed when the market price moves away from the trendline
  • MyTL_Color .. your trendline will be highlighted with this color
  • Entry distance in Points .. the trade will be open at this distance from the trendline

:::::::::: Money management :::::::::::

  • Lots .. trade size in lots
  • Risk % by SL .. automatic lot calculation according to the entered risk and size of SL
  • TP1 Lot % .. can only close part of the trade at this size
  • TP1 in Points .. can close only part of the trade in this profit
  • TP2 in Points .. close the trade in this profit
  • SL in Points .. close the trade at this loss
  • SL to BE .. in this profit move the SL to the opening price
  • TP to BE .. in this loss move the TP to the opening price
  • BE + Points .. SL / TP move to the opening price plus this profit
  • TrailingSL_Start .. It starts to move SL in this profit
  • TrailingSL .. this will move the SL at that distance
  • TrailingSL_Step .. It will move SL in this step

:::::::: Other ::::::::

  • Photo to .../MQL4/Files/ .. saves a screenshot of the chart when opening a trade
  • Chart to top .. show the chart when opening a trade
  • SoundAlarm .. sound signal when opening a trade
  • Alarm_Wav="alert.wav"; .. sound file
  • Send e-mail (by MT4-Tools/Options/) .. when opening or closing a trade
  • ShowTrade


