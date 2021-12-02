Trend Trader MT4

This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes:

will open only one trade and then be stopped

trades only in the direction of the trendline

opens more trades after each touch with the trendline

trades in both directions

it can place a pending order or open a market order



MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74901

See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features.



This can draw a test trendline when running a test in the strategy tester. You can move or delete it and draw your own trendline.







Settings:

StartTrading .. start of trading HH:MM

.. HH:MM EndTrading .. end of trading HH:MM

.. end HH:MM TrendLineName .. the name of your trendline . if you do not enter then the first trendline in the chart is traded

.. Use pending orders .. it can place a pending order or open a market order



.. Only one trade .. will open only one trade and then be stopped



Trade only in trend .. trades only in the direction of the trendline / trades in both directions



.. Wait for distance .. the opening of the trade will be allowed when the market price moves away from the trendline



.. MyTL_Color .. your trendline will be highlighted with this color



.. Entry distance in Points .. the trade will be open at this distance from the trendline



:::::::::: Money management :::::::::::





Lots .. trade size in lots



Risk % by SL .. automatic lot calculation according to the entered risk and size of SL



TP1 Lot % .. can only close part of the trade at this size



.. TP1 in Points .. can close only part of the trade in this profit



.. TP2 in Points .. close the trade in this profit



SL in Points .. close the trade at this loss



.. SL to BE .. in this profit move the SL to the opening price



.. TP to BE .. in this loss move the TP to the opening price



.. BE + Points .. SL / TP move to the opening price plus this profit



.. TrailingSL_Start .. It starts to move SL in this profit



.. TrailingSL .. this will move the SL at that distance



.. TrailingSL_Step .. It will move SL in this step



:::::::: Other ::::::::

Photo to .../MQL4/Files/ .. saves a screenshot of the chart when opening a trade



.. when opening a trade Chart to top .. show the chart when opening a trade

.. show the chart when opening a trade SoundAlarm .. sound signal when opening a trade

.. sound signal when opening a trade Alarm_Wav ="alert.wav"; .. sound file



="alert.wav"; .. sound file Send e-mail (by MT4-Tools/Options/) .. when opening or closing a trade

.. when opening or closing a trade ShowTrade



