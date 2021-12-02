Trend Trader MT4
- Experts
- Vladimir Pokora
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 December 2021
- Activations: 5
This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes:
- will open only one trade and then be stopped
- trades only in the direction of the trendline
- opens more trades after each touch with the trendline
- trades in both directions
- it can place a pending order or open a market order
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74901
See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features.
This can draw a test trendline when running a test in the strategy tester. You can move or delete it and draw your own trendline.
Settings:
- StartTrading .. start of trading HH:MM
- EndTrading .. end of trading HH:MM
- TrendLineName .. the name of your trendline. if you do not enter then the first trendline in the chart is traded
- Use pending orders .. it can place a pending order or open a market order
- Only one trade .. will open only one trade and then be stopped
- Trade only in trend .. trades only in the direction of the trendline / trades in both directions
- Wait for distance .. the opening of the trade will be allowed when the market price moves away from the trendline
- MyTL_Color .. your trendline will be highlighted with this color
- Entry distance in Points .. the trade will be open at this distance from the trendline
:::::::::: Money management :::::::::::
- Lots .. trade size in lots
- Risk % by SL .. automatic lot calculation according to the entered risk and size of SL
- TP1 Lot % .. can only close part of the trade at this size
- TP1 in Points .. can close only part of the trade in this profit
- TP2 in Points .. close the trade in this profit
- SL in Points .. close the trade at this loss
- SL to BE .. in this profit move the SL to the opening price
- TP to BE .. in this loss move the TP to the opening price
- BE + Points .. SL / TP move to the opening price plus this profit
- TrailingSL_Start .. It starts to move SL in this profit
- TrailingSL .. this will move the SL at that distance
- TrailingSL_Step .. It will move SL in this step
:::::::: Other ::::::::
- Photo to .../MQL4/Files/ .. saves a screenshot of the chart when opening a trade
- Chart to top .. show the chart when opening a trade
- SoundAlarm .. sound signal when opening a trade
- Alarm_Wav="alert.wav"; .. sound file
- Send e-mail (by MT4-Tools/Options/) .. when opening or closing a trade
- ShowTrade