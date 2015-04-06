Golem

This robot searches for important support and resistance on the market, and trades breakouts of these levels. It uses hidden pending orders and tight TrailingStop. The default setting is for EURUSD H1. This EA can also be used in other markets and time frames.

  1. For safer trading, it includes protection against large slippage and high spread.
  2. No hedge, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices.
  3. Stop loss is set for every order.
  4. Use True ECN broker with a low spread and a low-latency VPS server


Parameters

  • Start trading HH – start of trading at this hour
  • Start trading MM - start of trading at this minute
  • End trading HH – end of trading at this hour
  • End trading MM – end of trading at this minute
  • TimeFrame - search SR levels in this time frame
  • MaxSpread – maximum allowed spread size
  • MaxSlippage – maximum allowed slippage
  • MaxTrades – maximum number of open trades
  • Distance – distance of pending order from SR level
  • SR index – bigger value = fewer trades
  • SR validity in bars – the number of bars in history for searching SR levels
  • Lot – trade volume
  • Risk % - automatic lot calculation (SL must be set)
  • MaxLot - maximum lot size
  • SL – maximum loss in points
  • TP – maximum profit in points
  • SLBE – in this profit in points moves SL to the opening price of a trade
  • TrailingSL – start TrailingSL in points and distance TrailingSL
  • TrailingSL_Step – step size to modify the stop loss.
  • Magic – the identification number of trades
  • Comment – a comment to trade
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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With this tool, you can easily and quickly close part of the trade. Click near the trade to display the closing panel. There are ten preset values for partial closing, but you can set your own values. You can also resize the panel according to Windows settings (125%, 150% ...) See the animation below for how it works. ********************************************************** Note: This tool does not work in the tester.
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