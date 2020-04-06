Turbogen
- Experts
- Vladimir Pokora
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a fully automatic forex robot optimized for EURUSD M30. It can trade on both sides at the same time. It uses a dynamic grid and a sophisticated martingale system. It has separate money management for first trade and for martingale trades.
This system is not slip sensitive and will work well for all brokers.
Settings
- Start and end of trading
- Trading TimeFrame
- Use RSI filter
- RSI settings
- Lots – starting lot
- Autolot balance – automatic calculation of the initial lot by account size
- Lot multiplier – multiple lot of next trade
- MaxLot – maximum lot size
- Distance – minimum distance of next trade
- Distance multiplier – change the distance of next trades
- Hedge – minimum distance of opposite trade
::::::: First trade management
- TP1 – partial closure
- TP2 – Take Profit
- SL – Stop Loss
- SL to BE+ - Shift SL to entry price
- TrailingSL – SL auto shift
::::::: Trade group management
- TP1 – partial closure
- TP2 – Take Profit
- SL to BE+ - Shift SL to entry price
- TrailingSL – SL auto shift