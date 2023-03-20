Heatmap Volume Profile

3.5

A Heatmap with a Volume Profile is like a thermal imager or x-ray machine. It will help you to estimate the relative distribution of volume during the price movement and to understand  the relationship between volume and price. Indicator Volume Profile "Volumos Maxima" is a powerful tool for analyzing this relationship.

After simple experimentation with heatmap, you can find that each trading instrument has its own “characteristic” way of distributing volume. And this will help you to make a better analysis in making trading decisions.

Also, the indicator has the ability to display the Fibonacci grid. This will help to assess the harmony of the price movement. Fibanacci lines are automatically drawn relative to the "high" and "low" of the price range. This feature is implemented primarily to measure the corrective movement.

For more details please visit [our blog]

We plan to improve our indicator. We want to make it work more stable and faster.

Help us make it better - if you find a bug or have suggestions - PLEASE contact us. We will be very happy!

Benefits of the indicator

  • Building a histogram of horizontal volume with POC - point of control.
  • Building a delta colored profile. It helps to see the dominance of bulls or bears at some levels.
  • Display of "heatmap" of volume distribution.
  • Dynamic Fibonacci grid, which allows you to quickly identify potential price movement targets. Especially if the Fibonacci lines coincide with the "red spots" on the heat map.
  • Display FVG - fair value gap. In other words - imbalance.
  • Percentage market dominance. The indicator calculates and shows the percentage dominance of buyers and sellers. A significant difference in values may indicate a change in trend.
  • Dominance of the horizontal delta. Quickly identify periods of buy or sell dominance, helping you gauge market sentiment shifts and potential trend reversals.

Panel

The panel allows you to do the following things:

  • Use the "AutoUpdate" button to activate automatic profile recalculation. A very important option. If it is selected, then the indicator will start recalculation every time you drag it, or change the scale of the chart. On timeframes up to 4 hours, these updates are not critical and take up to 1 second. But on larger timeframes, these delays can be noticeable and uncomfortable. Therefore, you can simply disable auto-update. And start the recalculation manually with the "Redraw" button.
  • Button "Redraw" for manual recalculation.
  • Button to switch between Simple Profile/Delta Profile.
  • Buttons "Heatmap" and "Fiboscale"  allows you to show/hide the Heatmap and Fibonacci retracement accordingly. After cheking click "Redraw" button!
  • Button to show "FVG" (fair value gap or imbalance).
  • Buttons "+", "-" and "R". These are the buttons to increase/decrease and reset the gradient value for the heatmap. A useful thing when you need to display volumes peaks more expressively.
  • Button "Navigate". When you have lost the indicator somewhere - just click and the chart will move to a rectangle.
  • Button "Reset". It allows you to recreate the "rectangle" of the indicator again. This feature is useful if you lose the indicator while scrolling. Then you can just recreate it again.
  • The bottom area of the panel. Percentage market dominance.

Input  settings

The indicator has settings that relate to its design and display. You can change as you like. At the moment, it is possible to choose a light and dark style.

  • Color mode
  • Background color
  • Background transparency, in %
  • Spawn X and Y
  • Spawn width and heigth
  • Profile width, in %
  • Profile color
  • POC color
  • FVG color
  • Color of 0% and 100%  Fibos lines
  • Color Fibos lines
  • TextScaleColor for 0%-100% fiborange
  • TextScaleColor for rest of range

IMPORTANT SETTINGS:

For the correct display of the "drawing window" of indicator, terminal must have "Precise time scale" option enabled. To do this, open the settings: Tools -> Options -> Charts -> Precise time scale  (should be active). Or you can use Ctrl+O.


TECHNICAL LIMITATIONS:

  • The work of the indicator is related to the processing of a large amount of data. Namely, information about the volumes. Therefore, the indicator needs time to download data (tick history) from your broker's server and to complete the calculations. It usually takes 1-3 seconds (with ping ~40ms).
  • The indicator’s range window will update the data only when it is completely on the visible part of the chart.
  • At the moment, we have implemented only the processing of tick volumes. And in the next updates we will add the ability to work with real volumes.
  • In this version of the indicator, it is possible to work with only one “range window”. We are considering adding more of these “windows” in future updates. We do not recommend more than one instance of the indicator per chart!


What to do if the indicator does not show anything?

This can happen when the indicator is first launched on a trading chart. Perhaps the indicator has not yet downloaded the required data from the broker. Wait a couple of seconds and click the "Redraw" button on the panel. And it should work.

Also, the indicator may not display anything, or display partially if there is simply no data for calculation. This can happen if you use the indicator on a deep history. This means that your broker's server does not save tick information for this time range.


Reviews 4
Rafael Alfredo Capucho
358
Rafael Alfredo Capucho 2023.08.15 16:02 
 

Hi, it is a veeeery promising Indicator, but there are minor things that I'd suggest as enhancements, the thing that bothers me more is that there is no way to "hide" the rectangle, unless you completely remove the indicator from the Chart, I would like to see a (button?) that enables me to toggle them without having to attach/detach from the chart, Secondly, the support for multi-rectangles would be amazing (even required, I would say). Thank you, even with the pending enhancements, it is going to be probably the best volume profile indicator soon.

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Rafael Alfredo Capucho
358
Rafael Alfredo Capucho 2023.08.15 16:02 
 

Hi, it is a veeeery promising Indicator, but there are minor things that I'd suggest as enhancements, the thing that bothers me more is that there is no way to "hide" the rectangle, unless you completely remove the indicator from the Chart, I would like to see a (button?) that enables me to toggle them without having to attach/detach from the chart, Secondly, the support for multi-rectangles would be amazing (even required, I would say). Thank you, even with the pending enhancements, it is going to be probably the best volume profile indicator soon.

Olexandr Savchuk
465
Reply from developer Olexandr Savchuk 2023.08.15 16:17
Thanks a lot for the review, Rafael. I'm very pleased! Good suggestion for improvement. I will definitely implement it!
Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.07.17 10:27 
 

when zooming in and out of the chart, the position changes constantly. Some anchoring on the chart would be nice.

Olexandr Savchuk
465
Reply from developer Olexandr Savchuk 2023.07.17 10:32
Thank you very much for your feedback. Yes, this update is planned in the next version, which will be released very soon.
Paul Small
23
Paul Small 2023.07.12 19:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Olexandr Savchuk
465
Reply from developer Olexandr Savchuk 2023.07.12 20:06
thanks you a lot, Paul
ardawan
39
ardawan 2023.07.11 14:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Olexandr Savchuk
465
Reply from developer Olexandr Savchuk 2023.07.11 16:29
Thanks a lot!
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