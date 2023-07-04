Trend Strength MA indicator for MT5

Trend Strength MA indicator Trend Strength MA is a part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions.
Almost any strategy only works under certain market conditions.
Therefore, it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.
Trend Strength MA is an indicator to be used to characterize trend strength:
  • Up extremely strong
  • Up very strong
  • Up strong
  • No trend
  • Down strong
  • Down very strong
  • Down extremely strong

Trend Strength MA is based on a combination of various standard indicators.
Trend Strength MA provides easy to read information about trend direction and strength.
The indicator has no input parameters. It is ready to be used directly in you chart without any optimization.
You can customize color and size of points displayed with the color tab of the indicator.
The indicator can be used with any class of asset: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The indicator works with any timeframe.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT4 by ITC
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Market Momentum Alerter for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Market Momentum Alerter Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market. Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade... And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened. This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions. These operations are invisible for most people. Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations...
Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Matrix Indicator Matrix Indicator is a simple but effective indicator. Matrix indicator displays usual oscillators indicators in a user friendly color coded indicator. This makes it easy to identify when all indicators are aligned and spot high probability entries. Inputs of indicator are: Indicator: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Bollinger Bands Param1/Param2/Param3: usual settings for the indicator ValueMin: Oversold level for oscillator ValueMax: Overbought level for oscillator The indicator can
OBOS Overbought Oversold indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
OBOS indicator OBOS Indicator is an exclusive indicator to spot entries based on price action. The OBOS Indicator is both effective and user friendly. Indicator uses simple color codes and levels to indicate Overbought and Oversold conditions. No more headache. The OBOS Indicator will only gives you indication when there are possible entries. Means you only get useful information. Inputs of the indicator are: MaxBars : number of bars to display in your chart Smoothing period : number of ba
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
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