Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector

The Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector is an essential tool designed to help traders navigate the Crash 600 market with accuracy and efficiency. Packed with advanced features, this indicator provides precise alerts that allow traders to capture spikes and reversals with confidence.

Key Features:

Non-Repainting Signals: Dependable, non-repainting signals that ensure your trading decisions are based on real-time, accurate data.

Dependable, non-repainting signals that ensure your trading decisions are based on real-time, accurate data. Audible Alerts: Receive sound notifications instantly when a signal is generated, keeping you updated on trade opportunities.

Receive sound notifications instantly when a signal is generated, keeping you updated on trade opportunities. Email and Push Notifications: Get alerts directly to your device, so you never miss a trading setup, no matter where you are.

Get alerts directly to your device, so you never miss a trading setup, no matter where you are. Optimized for M1 Timeframe: Specifically tailored for M1 scalping, making it perfect for traders who want to capitalize on short-term market movements.

How to Use the Spike Detector:

Red Arrow Signal: When a red arrow appears, open a sell position. Hold the trade for 10 minutes or 10 M1 candles. If a spike occurs, close the trade immediately to secure your profits.

Lime Dot with Red Arrow (Strong Signal): When you see a lime dot with the red arrow, this is a strong sell signal, indicating a potential reversal. Hold the trade for at least three spikes before closing the position. Set the stop loss to 10 M1 candles or 10 minutes. If no spike occurs, close the trade after 10 minutes.



The Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector empowers traders to spot sell entries and manage trades with precision, ensuring you capture the best opportunities in the Crash 600 market.



