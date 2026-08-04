Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro

🎯 Ninja Dual EMA Cross PRO

Crossover Detection with Trend Filter, ADX Strength Confirmation & Zero Repaint

Imagine this: you no longer need to glue your eyes to the screen waiting for the perfect EMA crossover. You don’t have to wonder whether that crossover has enough power or if it’s going with the dominant market flow. Now there’s a single tool that does it all for you, with surgical precision, without ever failing you.

Ninja Dual EMA Cross PRO is that tool.

You build your two‑moving‑average crossover strategy using whichever periods you prefer, and the indicator detects every confirmed crossover at candle close. But it doesn’t stop there: it incorporates two intelligent filters that eliminate most false signals. A Trend EMA (200, 500 or 800) only allows buy signals when the price is above it and sell signals when it’s below, and an ADX filter demands real muscle from the move. Everything is drawn with clear, never‑moving arrows and delivered through visual and audible alerts in the language you choose. No repaint, no noise, no surprises.

✅ EVERYTHING IT DOES FOR YOU

🔍 Precise Dual EMA Crossover (You Set the Rules)

Choose the fast and slow EMA periods that define your system. Ninja Dual EMA Cross PRO draws them on the chart (yellow and blue by default) and instantly detects when they cross at the close of each candle. No false alerts while the candle is still forming.

🛡️ Visible Trend EMA with Directional Filter

A third white line of long‑term significance (200, 500 or 800 periods) is drawn right on your price action. With the filter active, the indicator only shows you buys when price is above that EMA and only sells when it’s below. You automatically avoid counter‑trend traps and drastically cut losing entries in sideways markets.

📈 ADX Confirmation – Only When the Muscle Is There

A crossover without strength is a trap. With the ADX filter (adjustable period, threshold >25 by default) the Ninja Pro demands real power behind the move. If the crossover happened while ADX was weak, the signal fires on the exact candle where strength finally surges, even if that’s several bars later. You never miss a powerful entry again.

🚫 Absolutely No Repaint – What You See Stays

Arrows appear only after the candle has closed and the crossover (plus filters) is confirmed. They never move, never disappear. You can walk away and come back hours later — the signal will be exactly where it first appeared. That’s real confidence for reviewing your trades objectively.

🔔 Complete Alert System

The indicator notifies you three ways: on‑screen pop‑up, customizable sound (.wav file), and, if you wish, push notifications to your device. You decide whether to be alerted at candle close or in real time.

🎨 Customizable Arrows & Clean Charts

Every signal appears as an arrow below the candle: green for bullish, red for bearish. You can change the colors, size, offset distance, and how many historical arrows to display. No messy charts, no orphan objects.

🌍 Three Native Languages: English, Spanish, Chinese

Just select the language from the dropdown in the settings. All alerts and indicator texts switch instantly. Perfect if you trade global markets or teach traders in different languages.

⚡ Blazing Fast & Lightweight

Loads in milliseconds and doesn’t slow down your MetaTrader 5. You can use it on dozens of charts simultaneously without noticing any performance drop.

⚙️ DEFAULT SETUP (READY TO USE)

Fast EMA: 5
Slow EMA: 20
Trend EMA: 200 (filter active)
ADX Filter: period 14, threshold >25
Arrows: below candle, fully customizable colors
Alerts: pop‑up + sound on bar close

Outstanding performance on M5, M15, H1 and H4 across all instruments: forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

⚠️ LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Technical analysis tool only. This is not financial advice, investment recommendation, or a guarantee of positive results. Trading financial markets carries a high risk of capital loss. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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