Diviner PRO
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Diviner PRO
displaying the corresponding signals for the execution of trading operations BUY and SELL.
The difference Diviner PRO indicator with previous one (Diviner) is in learning method. Diviner PRO has been trained on each bars and it makes the learning process more deeply.
Settings:
- U_BUY - threshold % value for calculating a buy signal.
- U_SELL - threshold % value for calculating a sell signal.
Recommendations:
Before using indicator signals in trading, try to configure them as much as possible perhaps the average statistical size in points, by selecting the optimal BUY and SELL threshold values, and it is desirable to obtain these values for the next trading period.
Recommendation timeframe H1.