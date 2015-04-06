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Fomezeex - is an automated scalping robot. Trades on GBPUSD and EURUSD. The bot trades on M1, M5, H1 timeframes. The robot analyzes the market using indicators, mathematical formulas, as well as resistance and support lines. After finding a good signal, the robot opens a pending order at a distance specified in the settings. If a pending order does not work within a certain time, it will be deleted. If the pending order is triggered and the price direction is confirmed, then the robot starts to follow the open deal. Modify her feet. And when the profit on the deal is reached, the robot will automatically close it. You specify the size of the trading volume in the robot settings, in the Risk parameter. If the parameter is set to 0.1 and you have $1,000 on your account, then the robot will open a deal with lot 0.1. If there is $10,000 on your balance, then the robot will open a deal with lot = 1. The lot size will increase in proportion to the balance growth.