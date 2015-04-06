Fomezeex
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
DOWNLOAD NOW and test it yourself!
Fomezeex - is an automated scalping robot. Trades on GBPUSD and EURUSD. The bot trades on M1, M5, H1 timeframes. The robot analyzes the market using indicators, mathematical formulas, as well as resistance and support lines. After finding a good signal, the robot opens a pending order at a distance specified in the settings. If a pending order does not work within a certain time, it will be deleted. If the pending order is triggered and the price direction is confirmed, then the robot starts to follow the open deal. Modify her feet. And when the profit on the deal is reached, the robot will automatically close it. You specify the size of the trading volume in the robot settings, in the Risk parameter. If the parameter is set to 0.1 and you have $1,000 on your account, then the robot will open a deal with lot 0.1. If there is $10,000 on your balance, then the robot will open a deal with lot = 1. The lot size will increase in proportion to the balance growth.
Robot Advantages:
- this is a professional bot. This means that with the help of this bot we manage the accounts of our clients! The total amount of managed accounts is over $1500000
- this is a real scalper that trades on the M1 timeframe.
- this robot is built on a neural network platform. He is capable of learning in non-standard trading situations.
- the default settings are for GBPUSD, but this robot can be configured to trade almost all currency pairs.
- the robot works both on a PC and on a VPS server.
- the robot works in full automatic mode. The trader does not need to set it up for trading.
- on one Metatrader4, you can simultaneously put several robots to trade, on different currency pairs and different timeframes.
- the robot trades with a minimum deposit of $500
- Recommended broker FXTM. We tested the robot on it.
- Everyone who has bought a robot receives online support 7 days a week.
IMPORTANT! Everyone who buys a robot will receive a detailed video instruction on how to set it up and install it!
Robot settings:
- Risk - this parameter specifies the lot size. But this is not a static lot, but a relative one. For example, if the parameter value = 0.1, and the balance is $1000, the robot will open trades with lot 0.1. But if the balance is $2000, then the robot will open trades with lot 0.2
- step - relative importance step. This parameter tells the robot the sensitivity of pending orders. We recommend that you do not touch this value. It should always remain the default.
- volum - in this parameter we specify the number of ticks by which the robot will analyze the market and learn. We recommend that you do not change this setting. It greatly affects the operation of the robot.
- postponement - distance at which a pending order will be placed.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop for trailing stops following the price movement.
- StopLoss - specify the StopLoss size.
- send - specify whether to send notifications to the trader when a new order is opened or not.
- Magic - magical unique number for the robot.