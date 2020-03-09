Yetti ea
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Run the robot on GBPUSD, H1 timeframe, minimum balance of $500 or more, ECN account type, leverage 1:100. The larger the balance, the smaller the drawdown will be. This robot analyzes the market using two indicators: ATR and Momentum. With the help of these two indicators, the robot finds points for opening trades. After the robot has opened trades, it starts to analyze them constantly. When the trade reaches the desired profit or loss, the robot closes it.
Recommendations for trading:
- ECN account type
- leverage 1:100
- currency pair GBPUSD
- timeframe H1
- deposit from 500$
Robot settings:
- lots - fixed lot size for each trade.
- period_m1 - short Momentum period.
- period_m2 - long Momentum period.
- profit - potential profit at which to close open deals.
- at1 - short ATR period
- at2 - long ATR period
- Magic - the robot's magic number.