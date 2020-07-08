Austin Trend Oscillator

Check out other great products from https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller 

This indicator is the best so far at estimating reversal points especially on high time frames.

It does not repaint and is based on a combination of moving averages computed using custom functions.

No inputs required, it is simple plug and play.

The principles used ensure that it can be used on CFDs, Commodities and Stock with incredibly great results.

With proper money management and portfolio balancing the Indicator can be applied to any trading strategy to generate consistent profits.

A Winning Trading Strategy

This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a trading strategy that ensures that a profit is made regardless of what twists and turns the market throws at you.

Introduction

Time, experience and thousands of experiments have led me to conclude that the strength of a strategy is not in the accuracy of the indicator signals but in the management of open positions. In this article, I will describe the components and logic needed to develop a trading strategy that ensures that a profit is made regardless of what twists and turns the market throws at you.

Objective

First, we define the overall objective of our trading strategy. My objective is to achieve 0.5% per day for 20 trading days in a month for 12 months which translates to return of between 120% (if you use simple interest formula 0.5%x20x120) and 231% (if you use compound interest formula (1+0.5%)^(20*12)-1). This return by any standard is sufficient to provide steady income. The simple interest return is achieved by using a level lot size for all trades. Compound interest is achieved by increasing the lot size in proportion to the profits made so far.

Portfolio Diversification

There are two ways that we can achieve diversification, using different assets (currencies) and using different timeframes.

Asset diversification: For the success of the strategy, we need to create a very well diversified portfolio. This means we have to open a position in many different pairs. This way, if we get a false signal in 1 or 2 positions, the profits from the other positions will help to achieve the overall objective.

Time frame diversification: The indicator in use could show different signals depending on the time frame. It does not necessarily mean that one is wrong it may be that there is a retracement. Therefore diversifying on different time frames gives you an edge by earning short-term profits as we wait for price to follow the longer-term signal. This will bring us closer to achieve our objective.

Note that if the signal changes direction, the position will close so long as it is profit. If it is not in profit, the position will go under Position Management described below.

Position Management

In most cases the account will have achieved the target return but there are still open positions that are running at a loss and need to be managed without losing the profit already made. There are two tactics used to exit from these positions.

Tactic 1: We wait for another signal that supports the current position that has gone wrong. Then we open another position at a better price with a higher lot and put a take-profit at a price close to the average open price. We will repeat this process if we get more signals at better prices. This way the exit point moves closer to the current price and we will eventually exit with a small profit.

Tactic 2: Since we have already achieved our target for the day, we can redirect any additional profit to neutralize open positions with high running losses. We achieve this by finding the pair with the highest loss, then locate the oldest position in that pair and close it in full or in part in proportion to the extra profit earned.

Conclusion

With the application of this and many other algorithms my EA's can take any indicator and generate consistent profits while managing risks properly so that you don't wipe out your account. You can check out results of the strategy in my signals page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/augustinekamatu

 


Recommended products
Mr Beast Sniper
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
5 (1)
Indicators
Asesor Experto "Sniper FX": Precisión Milimétrica para Tus Operaciones El asesor experto "Sniper FX" redefine la precisión en el trading automatizado al ofrecer un enfoque estratégico centrado en pocas, pero extraordinariamente precisas, entradas en el mercado. Inspirado por la agudeza de un francotirador, este asesor experto utiliza algoritmos avanzados para identificar oportunidades óptimas de compra y venta, maximizando el potencial de beneficios mientras minimiza la exposición al mercado.
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
RenkoMaSignals
Sergey Deev
1 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, plots two moving averages by them and generates buy/sell signals based on the conditions displayed in the screenshots and described below: the buy signal is formed if the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 consecutive bullish Renko bars are displayed, followed by no more than 2 bearish and one bullish Renko bars; the sell signal is formed if the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 conse
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Custom Pattern Detector
Martin Eshleman
Indicators
Custom Pattern Detector Indicator This indicator lets you define your own custom pattern instead of the typical candlestick patterns. Everybody already knows about common candlestick patterns like the Doji pattern. This indicator is different though. The pattern you will define is a custom pattern based on CANDLE FORMATIONS . Once the indicator knows the pattern you want it to look for, then it will go through history on the chart and find matching patterns, make them visible to you, and calcula
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
RSI Mult
Aleksandr Butkov
Indicators
Standard Oscillator RSI (Relative Strength Index) with some additions. Allows you to select up to 5 instruments. Displaying indicator data from selected instruments for all time frames. Fast switching to the selected instrument or time frame. The RSI indicator shows good signals, but its readings still need to be filtered. One such possible filter could be RSI from a higher period. This version of the Oscillator is designed to make it easier to work with charts, namely, to reduce the numb
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Zentrade
Dmytro Kasianov
Indicators
Zentrade is your step up to the professional level. It's an indicator that gives you consistency, clarity, and precision so you can trade with confidence, knowing your signal won't disappear and your logic won't be compromised. No Redrawing. Ever. BUY and SELL signals are generated instantly on the current candle and are permanent. What you see is reality. Unchanged Logic. Past signals are not deleted or changed. You can analyze history with complete confidence that your tests correspon
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.75 (4)
Indicators
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection: The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals: Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Arrow
FREE
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
RJT Salamander for MT4
Rafael Jimenez Tocino
Indicators
RJT SALAMANDER, the indicator as in a video game VERSION 2 Pilot your PRICE spaceship inside the cavern and avoid the collision against the stalactites (green) and stalagmites (red), dodging these obstacles to win. When these objects are forming (or disappearing) then you must make the decision how to move your ship (just like in a video game) Depending on the market and the size of the candles/bars you can adjust the calculation of stalactites and stalagmites (based on the last bars) in the
FREE
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
VSA Histogram
Richard Bystricky
Indicators
VSA - P (Volume Spread Analysis) Period-Based Histogram is a tool that visually represents market volume dynamics using Volume Spread Analysis principles, with a focus on highlighting key volume changes over specific time periods. The histogram captures changes in volume and price spread relationships in real-time, enabling traders to detect early signals of accumulation, distribution, and shifts in buying or selling pressure. Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
BE auto
Muhammad Ridzuan Mohd Radzali
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator automatically draw bullish and bearish engulfing without any rules. Bearish and Bullish engulf is well known area for supply and demand area marking. This indicator can be used in any strategy that required supply demand zone. Show Last Engulf : Enable this option to show unfresh engulfing  Candle to calculate : set 0 will load all history bar and can use up more memory Bearish Engulfing Colour : Pick any colour that suit Bearish Engulfing Colour  : Pick any colour that suit -Use this
FREE
Multi TF MA Levels
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicators
Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
FREE
RenkoSarMA
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator calculates and displays renko bars using MA and PSAR data as well as provides buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. Buy signal forms when PSAR readings are moving down, MA is moving up, the price is closing ab
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
PointsVsBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides a statistical analysis of price changes (in points) versus time delta (in bars). It calculates a matrix of full statistics about price changes during different time periods, and displays either distribution of returns in points for requested bar delta, or distribution of time deltas in bars for requested return. Please, note, that the indicator values are always a number of times corresponding price change vs bar delta occurred in history. Parameters: HistoryDepth - numbe
FREE
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
More from author
Yen Scalp Master
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Yen Scalp Master is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-frequency trading, specializing in JPY currency pairs with low spreads. It is optimized for scalping, offering traders a robust tool to capitalize on small price movements within short timeframes. With built-in features like dynamic trailing stops, risk management, and a Martingale strategy, this EA is customizable to fit both aggressive and conservative trading styles. Key Features: Scalping Strategy Optimization: Currency Pa
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
Indicators
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
TrendSurfer Collection
Augustine Kamatu
3.67 (3)
Experts
Introducing the TrendSurfer Collection: Ride the Waves of Forex Success Are you tired of navigating the unpredictable waters of the forex market alone? Do you wish there was a way to surf the waves of currency trading with confidence and ease? Look no further than the TrendSurfer Collection—a revolutionary automated trading system designed to turn the tide in your favor. TrendSurfer Collection gives you free access to one of the many profitable Expert Advisors from my TrendSurfer series. Her
FREE
Quantum Forex Trading System
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ ---This system requires you to install  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104637  for trading signals to be generated. Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, where uncertainty is the only certainty, what if you had a tool that seamlessly combined the best trading strategies into one efficient system? Enter the Quantum Forex Trading System — a harmonious blend
FREE
Austin Bands
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Austin Bands—an innovative indicator designed to enhance your forex trading strategy by applying moving averages to the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average), an upper band (calculated by adding a specified number of standard deviations to the middle band), and a lower band (calculated by subtracting a specified number of standard deviations from the middle band
FREE
The HedgeFund Experiment
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
The HedgeFund Experiment This is a basic version of the professional version; The HedgeFund Manager  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85241 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to includ
FREE
Force Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Force Jurik—a powerful indicator designed to enhance trading insights by combining custom moving averages based on Jurik with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Force Index. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and smoothness, making them ideal for analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a reliable method of identifying trends and filtering out market noise, ultimately providing clearer signals for decision-making. The Force Index, a popular Me
FREE
MACD Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing MACD Jurik—an advanced indicator designed to enhance your forex trading strategy by integrating custom moving averages based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, MACD. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversa
FREE
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
Divergences of Indicators
Augustine Kamatu
3 (2)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator finds the entry points based on divergences of common indicators and does not repaint . The principles used ensure that it can be used on CFDs, Commodities and Stock with incredibly great results. With proper money management and portfolio balancing the Indicator can be applied to any trading strategy to generate consistent profits. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the com
FREE
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
DeMarker Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Demarker Jurik—an innovative indicator poised to revolutionize your forex trading strategy. This indicator combines the precision of custom moving averages based on the Demarker indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Demarker. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders smoother representations of price action, filtering out noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends a
FREE
Momentum Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Momentum Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to optimize your forex trading strategy by incorporating custom moving averages based on the Momentum indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Momentum. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. T
FREE
CCI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing CCI Jurik—a dynamic indicator designed to elevate your forex trading experience by integrating custom moving averages based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, CCI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a smoother representation of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. The Commodi
FREE
Austin Custom RSI
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Austin RSI—an innovative indicator designed to elevate your forex trading strategy by applying moving averages to the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a popular momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It oscillates between 0 and 100 and is used to identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. Traders often use RSI to gauge the strength of price movements and anticipate potential trend reversals. Austi
FREE
RSI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing RSI Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to revolutionize your forex trading strategy by combining custom moving averages based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals.
FREE
Currency Strength EA
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   The EA analyses multiple currencies and multiple time frames and picks the best entry points based on the currency strength. It will look for quick exits where the trend changes. All exits are purposely designed to be with some profit at most times. The EA has in built margin protection to manage risk and exposure. Recommended leverage is 500 and above and minimum capital of $500. The lower the sprea
Austin Trend Scanner
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Austin Trend Scanner: Your Ultimate Tool for Timely Trend Identification. The Austin Trend Scanner is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to provide traders with precise trend reversal signals across multiple timeframes. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying profitable trading opportunities. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Scanner delivers non
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
Austin Bat Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Here's a technical brief for the Austin-Bat-Indicator: The Austin-Bat-Indicator is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platforms. It aims to provide stable trend identification by filtering out market noise and adapting to market volatility. Key Features: 1. Dual Moving Average System: Utilizes a fast and slow moving average for trend determination. 2. Customizable Parameters: Offers extensive customization options for smoothing periods, price types, and m
Austin Trend Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Austin Trend Reversal Indicator: Your Key to Identifying Profitable Market Reversals. The Austin Trend Reversal Indicator is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 tool designed to provide traders with reliable signals for trend reversals. Powered by advanced techniques and algorithms, this non-repainting indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in pinpointing potential turning points in the market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Reversal Indicator provides non-r
Trend Detection System
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Trend Detection System: Your Key to Unveiling Market Trends with Precision. The Trend Detection System is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to equip traders with the tools needed to identify and ride market trends effectively. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this innovative indicator offers unparalleled flexibility and accuracy in trend analysis. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Trend Detection System allows users to
Tear Drop Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Tear Drop Indicator: Your Gateway to Confident Forex Trading. The Tear Drop Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool designed to simplify trend identification and streamline entry point selection. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders an unparalleled advantage in navigating the forex market. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Tear Drop Indicator harnesses the power of customized Moving Averages, providing traders
Filtered Trend
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing Filtered Trend: Your Reliable Companion in Forex Trading. Filtered Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator that revolutionizes trend identification and entry point selection in the forex market. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders a simple yet effective tool for navigating the complexities of currency trading. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: Filtered Trend leverages customized Moving Averages to provide traders wit
Trend Confirmation Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing the Trend Confirmation Indicator: Your Gateway to Confident Forex Trading. The Trend Confirmation Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool meticulously designed to simplify trend identification and streamline entry point selection in the forex market. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this intuitive indicator offers traders an unparalleled advantage in navigating currency trading with precision and confidence. Key Features: 1. Customized Moving Average: The Trend Co
The HedgeFund Manager
Augustine Kamatu
3.5 (2)
Experts
The HedgeFund Manager This is a professional version of the free version; The HedgeFund Experiment  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85240 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to include
Austin Market Levels
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
The forex market, like nature, moves in cycles — oscillating between peaks and troughs, bullish runs and bearish retreats. But what if you had a compass to chart these cycles and anticipate every turn?   Austin Market Levels   Indicator is crafted to be that compass, designed meticulously to decode market cycles and pinpoint profit opportunities.  --- Mastering Market Cycles The secret to consistent forex trading success often lies in understanding the underlying patterns.   Austin Market Le
Filter:
ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2020.07.09 00:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review