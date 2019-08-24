Bollinger Bands with Stochastic Trading Strategy

Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here: Simple Forex Trading Strategies

The expert advisor opens trades when the price touch the Bollinger Bands and enter Stochastic oversold/overbought areas.

The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator.

The recommended currencies pairs are CHFJPY and GBPNZD. The recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H1.

This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame and with any Currency Pair but you should know how to adjust the parameters to your new pairs, timeframes, and current maket conditions.

Recommended Settings at Comment #1

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings!


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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