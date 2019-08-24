Bollinger Bands with Stochastic Trading Strategy

Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:

The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator.

The expert advisor opens trades when the price touch the Bollinger Bands and enter Stochastic oversold/overbought areas.

The recommended currencies pairs are CHFJPY and GBPNZD. The recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H1.

This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame and with any Currency Pair but you should know how to adjust the parameters to your new pairs, timeframes, and current maket conditions.

Recommended Settings at Comment #1