Bitcoin Prince EA

AU 79 Gold EA is a gold trading expert advisor designed especially for trading gold. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is unique and used by institutions to trade gold, it trades at night for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk. Join our MQL5 group in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account. You are also welcome to join our private gr