The market eagle MT4

Magic Number of the EA : One different number for pair.

Factor of Volume control of the countertrend algorithm: Controls the lottery used in the countertrend algorithm, limiting the risk to be assumed



Base distance to the next level of countertrend: Base distance from which the eagle places the points of interest in the countertrend algorithm. This parameter is the most important when customizing a value to operate.



Correct factor to the next level of countertrend: Correction factor for the distance of the countertrend algorithm, it allows with factors less than unity to increase power and risk or with lower values it decreases power and risk, if the factor is too high the system may not have the power to solve the multi trade If it is too low you may need an increase in free float.



Number of Phases of the countertrend: Controls the number of steps of the countertrend algorithm, once that number is exhausted the algorithm will not place more orders until the multitrade is resolved.



Minimum distance between orders: Controls the minimum distance between orders, to keep the float within reasonable limits.



Base distance to the next level of trend algorithm: It controls the basic distance in the trend algorithm as long as we have enough float to start a new level.



MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT : MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT.





The value of Base distance to the next level of countertrend is the most important when customizing a value, the default value is the one that best suits most pairs, but I recommend having optimizations of this parameter by value and market situation, since this parameter is the one that will most influence the possible margin call of the system.

Therefore, this system tries to read the market battlefield by adapting our operations to the theater of operations of the pair to be operated.

