The market eagle MT4
- Experts
- Marta Gonzalez
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
- "Safety first" approach in development.
- Stress-tests on historical data.
- Fully automatic.
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
- Fast VPS a most.
Input parameters:
Magic Number of the EA :One different number for pair.
Factor of Volume control of the countertrend algorithm: Controls the lottery used in the countertrend algorithm, limiting the risk to be assumed
Base distance to the next level of countertrend: Base distance from which the eagle places the points of interest in the countertrend algorithm. This parameter is the most important when customizing a value to operate.
Correct factor to the next level of countertrend: Correction factor for the distance of the countertrend algorithm, it allows with factors less than unity to increase power and risk or with lower values it decreases power and risk, if the factor is too high the system may not have the power to solve the multi trade If it is too low you may need an increase in free float.
Number of Phases of the countertrend: Controls the number of steps of the countertrend algorithm, once that number is exhausted the algorithm will not place more orders until the multitrade is resolved.
Minimum distance between orders: Controls the minimum distance between orders, to keep the float within reasonable limits.
Base distance to the next level of trend algorithm: It controls the basic distance in the trend algorithm as long as we have enough float to start a new level.
MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT: MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT.
The value of Base distance to the next level of countertrend is the most important when customizing a value, the default value is the one that best suits most pairs, but I recommend having optimizations of this parameter by value and market situation, since this parameter is the one that will most influence the possible margin call of the system.
Therefore, this system tries to read the market battlefield by adapting our operations to the theater of operations of the pair to be operated.
The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double lot of the field and depending on whether the market initiates a breakout or a pullback it will go performing operations with different lots.
This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
Try the demo now!
DisclaimerEven though Forex promises big profits quickly, it carries high risks. Impressive Backtest results with past data do not guarantee that it will produce the same thing in the future.