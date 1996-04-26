Pipsometer Pro

The Pipsometer Pro Indicator is an essential, minimalist tool designed for the disciplined trader who requires immediate, at-a-glance financial feedback. It functions as a dedicated, real-time display that continuously calculates and shows your current floating profit or loss, measured exclusively in **pips**, for every open trade on the active chart. This focus on pips rather than monetary value allows traders to assess market performance and price movement directly, stripping away the emotional weight often associated with currency-denominated gains and losses. By providing a pure measure of market movement for your positions, it facilitates clearer technical analysis and risk assessment.

This utility manifests as a large, bold, and highly legible numeric overlay that is strategically positioned directly onto your trading chart. You have full control over its placement, allowing you to anchor it in any of the four chart corners (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right) to suit your unique workspace layout and visual preferences. Furthermore, the precise horizontal and vertical distance from the chosen corner is fully customizable, enabling perfect integration with your existing template of indicators and drawing tools without any obstructive overlap.

The core information is communicated through an intuitive, customizable color-coded system designed for instant comprehension. A vibrant **green** display instantly signals a net profit scenario, providing positive reinforcement. A striking **red** display clearly indicates a net loss, serving as an immediate visual alert. A neutral **white** display denotes a breakeven state or a situation with no open trades on the symbol, offering calm clarity. This rapid color recognition is crucial in fast-moving markets, where seconds count.

The primary benefit of this indicator is the profound enhancement of situational awareness. It grants you **instant P&L visibility** without ever needing to shift your focus away from the price action to check your terminal window. This seamless integration promotes a more fluid and focused trading workflow. By eliminating the need to search for data, it significantly reduces cognitive load and helps maintain concentration on strategy execution.

Ultimately, the Pipsometer Pro Indicator is engineered to combat workspace clutter and information overload. It delivers one critical piece of data in the most efficient and accessible way possible. This empowers traders to make more informed, timely decisions, manage running trades with greater precision, and maintain a disciplined, chart-centric focus—all while keeping the trading environment clean, organized, and exceptionally efficient. It’s not just an indicator; it’s a fundamental productivity enhancer for any serious technical trader.
Recommended products
Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
