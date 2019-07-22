ProTradeSignals
- Indicators
-
Pankaj PrasadeAn independent Market analyst.
Specialise in developing Metatrader 4 based trading strategies.
Have trained new traders on trading different asset classes (Forex/ Commodities/ F&O).
Have developed MS Excel based analysis models to trade derivatives - Futures and Options.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 May 2021
- Activations: 5
Dear traders,
ProTradeSignals is a professional trading indicator.
It performs Multi time frame analysis using Price- Volumes- Volatility.
Main indicator alongwith its adaptive bands helps in trading in different market conditions.
Please refer to attached video for detailed information on the indicator.
If you have any further queries, feel free to write to use.
Thanks for showing interest in this indicator.
About us:
We are a small team of professional traders with experience in forex- stock markets & software development. We have over 10 years experience and specialize in the development of MetaTrader4 indicators- expert advisors. We also develop MS Excel-based trading strategies for futures and options.
Need to be tested more days. For the momment 5 stars