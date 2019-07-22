ProTradeSignals

5
  • Indicators
  • Pankaj Prasade
    Pankaj Prasade

    Pankaj Prasade

    • Trader and analyst at  Trading
    • India
    • 2180
    5 (3)
    An independent Market analyst.
    Specialise in developing Metatrader 4 based trading strategies.
    Have trained new traders on trading different asset classes (Forex/ Commodities/ F&O).
    Have developed MS Excel based analysis models to trade derivatives - Futures and Options.
    4 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 22 May 2021
  • Activations: 5

Dear traders,

ProTradeSignals is a professional trading indicator.

It performs Multi time frame analysis using Price- Volumes- Volatility.
Main indicator alongwith its adaptive bands helps in trading in different market conditions.

Please refer to attached video for detailed information on the indicator.

If you have any further queries, feel free to write to use.

Thanks for showing interest in this indicator.


About us:

We are a small team of professional traders with experience in forex- stock markets & software development. We have over 10 years experience and specialize in the development of MetaTrader4 indicators- expert advisors. We also develop MS Excel-based trading strategies for futures and options.


Reviews 1
rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.09.05 08:34 
 

Need to be tested more days. For the momment 5 stars

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Hi Friends, This free indicator displays Tick chart on MetaTrader4 platform. Feel free to use it for Day trading or Scalping. Please give generous reviews and feedbacks for the product. All The Best! Note: When this indicator is initially applied to a chart, it will not show any output. Once price starts moving then Ticks will start getting displayed. Thus when markets are closed, it won't have fresh ticks to display. About us We are a small team of professional traders with experience in fore
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Anchored VWAP
Pankaj Prasade
Indicators
Dear traders! This indicator automatically displays multiple Anchored VWAPs (AVWAPs) on the chart. They   act as strong Supports or Resistances.  They add a lot of confluence to trading systems. As per feedbacks from users, we have incorporated BOTH AVWAPs in latest version. HL AVWAPs and  Time AVWAP. Let us understand about them in brief. In Inputs section, from Display Choice, user can select either or both of abovementioned AVWAPs. 1. HL AVWAPs  -  Anchor VWAP Bands from Swing High / Low, w
Pro SuperTrends
Pankaj Prasade
Indicators
Dear traders! This indicator   automatically plots SuperTrends across 3 timeframes. SuperTrend is a trend following indicator. However, it is not much useful on single timeframe, as that gives many whipsaws. Professionals analysis  across multi timeframes before taking trades.  This adds confluence to trade setups.For the same purpose, Pro SuperTrends shows trend (or absence of trend) on 3 timeframes. Our trading odds improve, when positions are aligned with higher timeframes. Further, SuperTren
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rainwalker123
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rainwalker123 2019.09.05 08:34 
 

Need to be tested more days. For the momment 5 stars

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