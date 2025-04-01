🔥 GOLD robot4trade (FTMO-Ready Edition) v1.5 🔥

Powered by Robot4Trade.com | AI-Enhanced & Challenge-Ready

🚀 Overview

The Advanced Forex EA is a next-generation trading algorithm designed for performance, stability, and full compatibility with prop firm requirements such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, and more.

This EA combines classic, reliable indicators (MA, RSI, ATR) with modern risk management and equity protection, including a daily drawdown monitor, progressive entry logic, and an on-chart dashboard panel to visualize key trading stats in real time.

Whether you're trading on a demo challenge or managing real capital — this tool is your all-in-one automated solution.

⚙️ Strategy Logic

Moving Average Crossover (Fast & Slow SMA)

RSI Filter : Avoids entries in overbought/oversold zones.

ATR-Based SL/TP : Dynamically adapts to market volatility.

Risk-Based or Fixed Lot Sizing

Step Distance & Multiplier Logic : Only re-enters trades when the price moves away and increases lot size progressively.

Time Filtering : Trade only during defined market hours.

Daily Drawdown Guard : Prevents overtrading and protects against failure in prop firm challenges.

Optional Trailing Stop : Based on ATR volatility.

Dashboard Panel: Real-time equity, drawdown, and trade status on-screen.

🔧 Input Parameters Explained

📊 Indicators & Entry Logic

FastMA_Period / SlowMA_Period : Periods for the Moving Averages.

RSI_Period : Period for RSI.

RSI_BuyThreshold / RSI_SellThreshold : Limits to filter signals.

📈 SL/TP Settings

ATR_Period : ATR calculation period.

ATR_Multiplier : Multiplies ATR to define Stop Loss.

RiskRewardRatio : Defines Take Profit relative to SL.

🧠 Lot Sizing & Risk

LotSizeType : Fixed or Risk-Based sizing.

DefaultLotSizeFixed : For fixed sizing mode.

PercLotSizeRisk : % risk per trade (if risk-based).

BaseLotSizeRisk : Choose between equity, balance, or free margin.

MaxLotSizeRisk / MinLotSizeRisk : Lot limits.

Max_Risk : Maximum risk allowed per trade (capped).

🔄 Advanced Re-Entry Logic

Step : Minimum price movement (in points) before a new trade is allowed.

Mult : Lot size multiplier for each new trade (e.g., 1.1 for 10% more).

⏰ Time Control

EnableTimeFilter : On/Off trading schedule filter.

TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour : Define active trading window (server time).

📉 Drawdown Protection

MaxDailyDrawdown : Daily equity drawdown limit (%). Stops new trades for the day when exceeded.

🧾 Utility

MagicNumber : Unique trade identifier.

MaxPositions : Max simultaneous trades.

UseTrailingStop : Enable trailing stop.

TrailingStopATRMultiplier : Uses ATR to calculate trailing distance.

ShowDashboard : Show or hide on-chart stats panel.

📊 On-Chart Dashboard Panel

Live tracking panel displays:

📅 Date

💰 Starting Equity

📉 Current Equity

📊 Live Drawdown %

🛑 Daily Drawdown Limit

✅/❌ Trading Enabled Status

✅ Compatibility

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Pairs : GOLD, all major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

Timeframes : M15

Accounts : Works with demo, real, or prop firm challenges

Minimal Deposit: $1,000+ or equivalent funded challenge balance

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves risk. This EA is a tool, not a promise of guaranteed profit. Use proper money management and test thoroughly on demo accounts before live deployment.



