Order Closer Manager for MT5

Order Closer Manager for MetaTrader 5

The Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention. It features an intuitive dashboard that allows for easy closing of positions, applying breakeven, and other order management functionalities. The EA supports FIFO and LIFO methods for added flexibility, making it suitable for different trading styles.

Key Features

Close Orders by Percentage: Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click, providing better risk management.

Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click, providing better risk management. Breakeven Management: Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open orders for added trade security.

Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open orders for added trade security. Interactive Dashboard: A user-friendly dashboard with customizable buttons for quick access to critical features, including closing buy/sell positions, setting breakeven, and closing all orders.

A user-friendly dashboard with customizable buttons for quick access to critical features, including closing buy/sell positions, setting breakeven, and closing all orders. Real-Time Controls: Manage trades directly from the chart without navigating through complex menus.

Manage trades directly from the chart without navigating through complex menus. FIFO and LIFO Sorting: Choose between First-In-First-Out (FIFO) or Last-In-First-Out (LIFO) methods for closing orders, allowing flexibility in trade management.

Choose between First-In-First-Out (FIFO) or Last-In-First-Out (LIFO) methods for closing orders, allowing flexibility in trade management. Adjustable Parameters: Customize panel position, colors, button sizes, and more to suit your trading preferences.

Customize panel position, colors, button sizes, and more to suit your trading preferences. Supports All Symbols: Compatible with all trading pairs and symbols on MT5.

Advantages

Time-Saving: Reduce the time spent managing trades, allowing you to focus on analysis and strategy.

Reduce the time spent managing trades, allowing you to focus on analysis and strategy. Risk Management: Safeguard your profits and limit losses with automated breakeven and closing functions.

Safeguard your profits and limit losses with automated breakeven and closing functions. Ease of Use: Intuitive design ensures traders of all levels can operate the EA effectively.

Intuitive design ensures traders of all levels can operate the EA effectively. Customizable: Fully adjustable inputs and interface to match your specific trading needs.

Input Parameters

Panel_X: X position of the dashboard panel on the chart.

X position of the dashboard panel on the chart. Panel_Y: Y position of the dashboard panel on the chart.

Y position of the dashboard panel on the chart. Panel_Color_Background: Background color of the panel.

Background color of the panel. Panel_Color_Border: Border color of the panel.

Border color of the panel. Button_Text_Color: Color of the text displayed on buttons.

Color of the text displayed on buttons. Breakeven_Pips: Number of pips to set as breakeven offset.

Number of pips to set as breakeven offset. Slippage: Maximum allowable slippage for closing positions.

Maximum allowable slippage for closing positions. SortMethod: Choose between SORT_FIFO or SORT_LIFO for managing trades.

Order Closer Manager provides a comprehensive solution for traders looking to enhance their trade management capabilities on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With its intuitive UI and versatile features, this tool empowers you to trade with confidence and control.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform: Compatible with all account types and symbols.

Support

If you encounter any issues or have questions, please contact our support team at FXpipLab.

Order Closer Manager – Your ultimate solution for efficient trade management on MetaTrader 5!