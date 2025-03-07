BlackSharkAlgo Pro MT5

BlackSharkAlgo Pro v5.00 - Multi-Strategy Prop Firm Architect

BlackSharkAlgo Pro v5.00 is a massive evolution in automated trading, designed specifically for professional traders and Prop Firm challenges. This version transitions from a single logic system to a Multi-Strategy Engine capable of running 10 distinct trading algorithms simultaneously. It features a revolutionary "Sniper Gate" virtual-to-real transition system, Cube Root Trade Splitting for execution concealment, and a dedicated Prop Firm Guard to strictly manage daily drawdowns.

Monitor Signal

28Pairs // Medium Risk

Required Configuration

For the EA to function correctly (News Filter and License Auth), please add the following URLs to your MetaTrader 5 WebRequest list (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"):

nfs.faireconomy.media

worldtimeserver.com

hamoon.net

Important Notes

Ensure "Allow DLL imports" is DISABLED . This product does not require DLLs.

. This product does not require DLLs. Prop Firm Mode: Enable 'PropMode' in settings to activate Daily Peak Balance tracking (High-Water Mark logic) and strict hard stops required by funding evaluations.

Enable 'PropMode' in settings to activate Daily Peak Balance tracking (High-Water Mark logic) and strict hard stops required by funding evaluations. ECN/Raw Spread: Highly recommended for the scalping strategies involved.

Further Information

For detailed setup instructions, please refer to the product guide available on our MQL5 Blog.

Recommended Trading Parameters

Parameter Value Symbol(s) XAUUSD, Major Pairs, or Custom Portfolio Timeframe M15 (Strategies handle multi-timeframe H1/H4 analysis internally) Leverage 1:100 Minimum (1:500 Recommended) Minimum Deposit $1000 ($5000 for Prop Mode recommended)

Note: Adjust "PropMode" and "RiskPercentage" based on your specific funding firm's rules.

Key Features