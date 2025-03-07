BlackSharkAlgo Pro MT5

BlackSharkAlgo Pro v5.00 - Multi-Strategy Prop Firm Architect

BlackSharkAlgo Pro v5.00 is a massive evolution in automated trading, designed specifically for professional traders and Prop Firm challenges. This version transitions from a single logic system to a Multi-Strategy Engine capable of running 10 distinct trading algorithms simultaneously. It features a revolutionary "Sniper Gate" virtual-to-real transition system, Cube Root Trade Splitting for execution concealment, and a dedicated Prop Firm Guard to strictly manage daily drawdowns.

Monitor Signal

28Pairs // Medium Risk

Required Configuration

For the EA to function correctly (News Filter and License Auth), please add the following URLs to your MetaTrader 5 WebRequest list (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"):

  • nfs.faireconomy.media
  • worldtimeserver.com
  • hamoon.net

Important Notes

  • Ensure "Allow DLL imports" is DISABLED. This product does not require DLLs.
  • Prop Firm Mode: Enable 'PropMode' in settings to activate Daily Peak Balance tracking (High-Water Mark logic) and strict hard stops required by funding evaluations.
  • ECN/Raw Spread: Highly recommended for the scalping strategies involved.

Further Information

For detailed setup instructions, please refer to the product guide available on our MQL5 Blog.

Recommended Trading Parameters

Parameter Value
Symbol(s) XAUUSD, Major Pairs, or Custom Portfolio
Timeframe M15 (Strategies handle multi-timeframe H1/H4 analysis internally)
Leverage 1:100 Minimum (1:500 Recommended)
Minimum Deposit $1000 ($5000 for Prop Mode recommended)

Note: Adjust "PropMode" and "RiskPercentage" based on your specific funding firm's rules.

Key Features

  • 10-Engine Multi-Strategy Core
    The EA can run any combination of the strategies simultaneously on the same symbol, each with independent logic
  • "Sniper Gate" Execution Technology
    • Market Regime: ADX, Volatility, and Spread are within optimal ranges.
    • Confirmation Triggers: Requires specific Price Action breaks, Engulfing Candles, or Stochastic crosses.
  • Stealth Execution & Trade Splitting
    • Cube Root Trade Splitting
    • Algorithmic Delay
    • Advanced Grid & Recovery
    • VADG (Volatility-Adaptive Dynamic Grid)
    • Geometric & Quadratic Scaling
  • Prop Firm Guard & Risk Management
    • Daily Drawdown Limiter
    • Elastic Net SL
    • Currency Exposure Limit
  • Backtest Intelligence & Optimization AI
    • Geometric Sniper Score: A weighted formula balancing Profit Factor, Trade Count, and Equity Drawdown stability.
    • Global Session & Time Management
    • Auto-DST Correction: Automatically handles Daylight Saving Time shifts for Europe, USA, and Sydney sessions.
    • Session Filters: Granular control to trade only during London, New York, Tokyo, or Sydney sessions.
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
MachinePRO
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
Money Machine 7.99 Money Machine 7 is an automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor focuses on trading the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol through an implementation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and an adaptive grid system. Main Strategy Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The system is designed to identify market structures, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). It attempts to detect supply and demand zones based on Order Blocks and Fa
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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[Deleted] 2025.03.07 18:52 
 

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Dara Rahmat Samii
304
Reply from developer Dara Rahmat Samii 2025.03.08 20:13
Thanks Tyler !
Hamoon Soleimani
73
Hamoon Soleimani 2025.03.07 14:29 
 

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Dara Rahmat Samii
304
Reply from developer Dara Rahmat Samii 2025.03.08 20:16
Hey, thanks for the awesome feedback! We're really glad you're enjoying the EA on multiple pairs. We know there are a ton of inputs that can be confusing, so we're working on a blog post with clear guidelines and the best optimized set files to help you out. Hang tight—more info is coming your way soon!
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