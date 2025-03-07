BlackSharkAlgo Pro MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 18 August 2025
- Activations: 10
BlackSharkAlgo Pro v5.00 - Multi-Strategy Prop Firm Architect
BlackSharkAlgo Pro v5.00 is a massive evolution in automated trading, designed specifically for professional traders and Prop Firm challenges. This version transitions from a single logic system to a Multi-Strategy Engine capable of running 10 distinct trading algorithms simultaneously. It features a revolutionary "Sniper Gate" virtual-to-real transition system, Cube Root Trade Splitting for execution concealment, and a dedicated Prop Firm Guard to strictly manage daily drawdowns.
Monitor Signal
Required Configuration
For the EA to function correctly (News Filter and License Auth), please add the following URLs to your MetaTrader 5 WebRequest list (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"):
- nfs.faireconomy.media
- worldtimeserver.com
- hamoon.net
Important Notes
- Ensure "Allow DLL imports" is DISABLED. This product does not require DLLs.
- Prop Firm Mode: Enable 'PropMode' in settings to activate Daily Peak Balance tracking (High-Water Mark logic) and strict hard stops required by funding evaluations.
- ECN/Raw Spread: Highly recommended for the scalping strategies involved.
Further Information
For detailed setup instructions, please refer to the product guide available on our MQL5 Blog.
Recommended Trading Parameters
|Parameter
|Value
|Symbol(s)
|XAUUSD, Major Pairs, or Custom Portfolio
|Timeframe
|M15 (Strategies handle multi-timeframe H1/H4 analysis internally)
|Leverage
|1:100 Minimum (1:500 Recommended)
|Minimum Deposit
|$1000 ($5000 for Prop Mode recommended)
Note: Adjust "PropMode" and "RiskPercentage" based on your specific funding firm's rules.
Key Features
- 10-Engine Multi-Strategy Core
The EA can run any combination of the strategies simultaneously on the same symbol, each with independent logic
- "Sniper Gate" Execution Technology
- Market Regime: ADX, Volatility, and Spread are within optimal ranges.
- Confirmation Triggers: Requires specific Price Action breaks, Engulfing Candles, or Stochastic crosses.
- Stealth Execution & Trade Splitting
- Cube Root Trade Splitting
- Algorithmic Delay
- Advanced Grid & Recovery
- VADG (Volatility-Adaptive Dynamic Grid)
- Geometric & Quadratic Scaling
- Prop Firm Guard & Risk Management
- Daily Drawdown Limiter
- Elastic Net SL
- Currency Exposure Limit
- Backtest Intelligence & Optimization AI
- Geometric Sniper Score: A weighted formula balancing Profit Factor, Trade Count, and Equity Drawdown stability.
- Global Session & Time Management
- Auto-DST Correction: Automatically handles Daylight Saving Time shifts for Europe, USA, and Sydney sessions.
- Session Filters: Granular control to trade only during London, New York, Tokyo, or Sydney sessions.
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