MT5 GridderEA Pro

It's a multi-currency grid system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.

The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level.

Trade on 16 pairs.





Please use expert only on a hedge account!!!





Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results.

Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account.

For 0.01 minimum lot size and account leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least $10,000.

Please keep in your mind this is a grid system. It means, the expert can open some times up 300 - 400 orders at the same time.

For safe, ask your broker if you have the possibility to open about 300 orders simultaneously.





Expert make operations (open/close positions) at the opening of each new bar.

Expert auto select symbol and time frame to run. For backtesting set EURUSD pair and M1 time frame!!!





Type Operation Mode - Set operation mode of expert.

Step For Grid (Value $/Lot) - Distance between orders for grid.

Type Of Progress Step - Type progress step for next orders.

Type Of Close In Profit Orders - Type close orders in profit.

Target Close In Profit (Value $/Lot) - Target close orders in profit.

Type Of Close In Loss Orders - Type close orders in losse.

Target Close In Loss (Value $/Lot) - Target close orders in losse.

Use Auto Lot Size - Use automatically lot size.

Risk Factor For Auto Lot - Risk factor for auto lot size.

Manual Lot Size - Manual lot size.

Type Of Progress Lot - Type progress lot for next orders.

Use Trade Control Session - Use trade session.

Wait After Monday Open - Wait trade Monday mornint.

Stop Before Friday Close - Stop trade Friday night.

No Trade At Midnight - No trade at midnight.

Minutes Before Midnight Not Trade - Minutes arround midnight stop trade.

Minutes After Midnight Not Trade - Minutes arround midnight stop trade.

Use Completed Bars To Make Operations - Use completed bars.

Max Accepted Spread (0=Not Check) - Maximum accepted spread.

Max Opened Orders (0=Not Limit) - Maximum opened orders.

Max Accepted Slippage - Maximum slippage.

Orders' ID (0=Generate Automatic) - Orders' ID.

Set Automatically Chart To Use - Set automatically the chart run expert.

Set Chart Appearance - Set appearance of chart.

Print Log Report - Print on log file the operations.

Comment For Orders - Comment of orders.




