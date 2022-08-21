MT5 GridderEA Pro

It's a multi-currency grid  system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.

The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level.

Trade on 16 pairs.


Please use expert only on a hedge account!!!


Information

Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results.

Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account.

For 0.01 minimum lot size and account leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least $10,000.

Please keep in your mind this is a grid system. It means, the expert can open some times up 300 - 400 orders at the same time.

For safe, ask your broker if you have the possibility to open about 300 orders simultaneously.


Expert make operations (open/close positions) at the opening of each new bar.

Expert auto select symbol and time frame to run. For backtesting set EURUSD pair and M1 time frame!!!


Parameters

         
  • Type Operation Mode - Set operation mode of expert.
  • Step For Grid (Value $/Lot)  -  Distance between orders for grid.
  • Type Of Progress Step - Type progress step for next orders.
  • Type Of Close In Profit Orders  - Type close orders in profit.
  • Target Close In Profit (Value $/Lot)  - Target close orders in profit.
  • Type Of Close In Loss Orders  - Type close orders in losse.
  • Target Close In Loss (Value $/Lot)  - Target close orders in losse.
  • Use Auto Lot Size  - Use automatically lot size.
  • Risk Factor For Auto Lot  - Risk factor for auto lot size.
  • Manual Lot Size  - Manual lot size.
  • Type Of Progress Lot - Type progress lot for next orders.
  • Use Trade Control Session  - Use trade session.
  • Wait After Monday Open  - Wait trade Monday mornint.
  • Stop Before Friday Close  - Stop trade Friday night.
  • No Trade At Midnight   - No trade at midnight.
  • Minutes Before Midnight Not Trade  - Minutes arround midnight stop trade.
  • Minutes After Midnight Not Trade  -  Minutes arround midnight stop trade.
  • Use Completed Bars To Make Operations  - Use completed bars.
  • Max Accepted Spread (0=Not Check)  - Maximum accepted spread.
  • Max Opened Orders (0=Not Limit)  - Maximum opened orders.
  • Max Accepted Slippage  - Maximum slippage.
  • Orders' ID (0=Generate Automatic)  - Orders' ID.
  • Set Automatically Chart To Use  - Set automatically the chart run expert.
  • Set Chart Appearance  - Set appearance of chart.
  • Print Log Report  - Print on log file the operations.
  • Comment For Orders  - Comment of orders.


