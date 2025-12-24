Breakout Preparation
- Indicators
- Lee Teik Hong
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 24 December 2025
- Activations: 20
Choppy movement up and down on the opening range everyday.
Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended.
Setting a bounce for a certain time zone and trade when the bounce reveals a break through.
Input Parameter
- Indicator Name
- Days to Show
- Start Time to Analysis
- End Time to Analysis
- Bounce Show till Time
- Chart Setting
- Color Scheme Selection
Happy Trading and thanks for support.