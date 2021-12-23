Auto Fibonacci Button

The Fibonacci retracement is a popular and reliable technical analysis tool for traders to determine support and resistance areas.

It employs the "Golden Ratio," a mathematical pattern seen throughout nature and even the universe, to forecast particular levels of support level and resistance level.

This tool is generated in technical analysis by dividing the vertical distance between two extreme points on the chart (typically a peak and a low) by the important Fibonacci coefficients of 23.6 %, 38.2 % , 50 % , 61.8 % , and 100 % .

Because so many traders utilise this trading approach and keep an eye on these price levels, the Fibonacci levels frequently become a self-fulfilling prophesy.