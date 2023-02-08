Key Level Premium

  • Indicators
  • Lee Teik Hong
    Lee Teik Hong

    Lee Teik Hong

    4.1 (11)
    THE FOREX CUES
    AN EFFECTIVE PLAN WITH A HIGH-QUALITY STRATEGY
    A lucrative trade is frequently generated by the "Repeat and Repeat" pattern. Many expert traders that I believe, would agree with this assertion.
    18 products
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 12 March 2023
  • Activations: 10

Key Level 

Key Level is a MetaTrader 4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm based on Price Retracement/Breakout Method to show the Entry-Line on your trading.
Instead, it analyzes data of market and identify entry points and opportunities. (Price Retracement / Price Breakout)
It's also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills.
Key Level is an amazing tool for Scalping Trader. It also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills.


Unique feature

The Indicator show Key-Level Entry Point automatically.


Please Test it before you make decision.


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Features The Expert Advisor (EA) is a semi-automated trading system that blends user-initiated entries with algorithmic trend management. Trade entries are triggered manually, while scaling, trailing stops, and risk control are handled automatically by the EA. Functional Specifications 1. Trading Modes Manual Execution Mode Trades initiated via on-chart control panel User selects Buy or Sell direction EA applies predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit values Trend management logic activates after
FREE
Heiken Ashi Button
Lee Teik Hong
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Button Heiken-Ashi , often spelled Heikin-Ashi, is a Japanese word that means "Average Bar." The Heiken-Ashi approach can be used in conjunction with candlestick charts to spot market trends and forecast future prices. It's useful for making candlestick charts easier to read and analysing patterns. Traders can use Heiken-Ashi charts to determine when to stay in trades while the trend continues and close trades when the trend reverses. The majority of earnings are made when markets a
FREE
Entry Cluster EURUSD
Lee Teik Hong
Utilities
Entry Cluster Indicator for MT5 Entry Cluster is a professional-grade trading system engineered to deliver precise, high-probability entries without repainting or hindsight bias. Designed for serious traders, it integrates momentum analysis with institutional price levels to identify only the most reliable setups. Signal Clarity : Dots mark potential buy/sell zones, allowing traders to prepare. Gems confirm execution points, triggered only when momentum aligns with key levels. Robust Framework
FREE
Super Trend Button
Lee Teik Hong
5 (1)
Indicators
Super Trend Button Super Trend is a trading strategy according to which one should trade Forex or Stocks when its price trend goes up, and trend goes down, expecting price movements to continue. “The trend is your friend” agree? Features -   Special Button   : Quick hide/show   Super Trend   chart. ( Make your Chart more clean and clear easily) -   Color   : You have the option of customising your favourite colour of   Up Trend or Down Trend . -  Super Trend Periods   : You have the option to c
Smart ADR
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
Smart ADR as an indicator displays the average daily range of 3 timeframes such as Daily, Weekly, and Monthly.  Using the combination of 3 timeframes of ADR as a reference to shows fixed range and dynamic range targets as lines on your charts.  Inputs Smart ADR Parameters Indicator Name - Display the indicator name Daily Periods - Display the Daily Periods of ADR Weekly Periods -  Display the Weekly Periods of ADR Monthly Periods -  Display the Monthly Periods of ADR Daily Line Show ON - Set T
Auto Fibonacci Button
Lee Teik Hong
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Button The Fibonacci retracement is a popular and reliable technical analysis tool for traders to determine support and resistance areas.  It employs the "Golden Ratio," a mathematical pattern seen throughout nature and even the universe, to forecast particular levels of support level and resistance level.  This tool is generated in technical analysis by dividing the vertical distance between two extreme points on the chart (typically a peak and a low) by the important Fibonacci
Wicks Trade Panel Premium
Lee Teik Hong
3 (2)
Utilities
Wicks Trade Panel Premium  It's a Trade Panel include Order Management & Risk Management for serious trader. Especially for those traders who pay attention to important events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP. A one-of-a-kind faster technique to fix the Entry Price by simply pointing the mouse pointer at it. This is what I enjoy about it. Automatically closing 50% order size lots when setting TRUE on Breakeven Status. It's especially useful when trading on significant economic events like the CPI, NF
Breakout Preparation
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
Breakout Preparation Choppy movement up and down on the opening range everyday.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Setting a bounce for a certain time zone and trade when the bounce reveals a break through.   Input Parameter Indicator Name Days to Show Start Time to Analysis End Time to Analysis Bounce Show till Time Chart Setting Color Scheme Selection Happy Trading and thanks for support.
Wicks UpDown Target
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
Wicks UpDown Target Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Wicks UpDown Target is specialized in all forex pairs. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade in Sto
Idea Pro Trend Premium
Lee Teik Hong
Utilities
Idea Pro Trend Premium This EA is a Semi-auto Trading Panel with a variety of strategic settings, such as those listed below. It is excellent for scalping or long-term trading by traders. This EA is simple and convenient to trade and attach to the chart with the default settings on AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD. How to use You can trade based on the trend that is displayed on the left-hand side of Info Panel. If the trend are" 2 Up Trend" and "2 Down Trend", please do not trade. Simply pro
Entry Cluster MT4
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
Entry Cluster Indicator Summary What It Does: Entry Cluster is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines momentum analysis with structural price levels, using Bollinger Bands to filter signals and reduce false entries. Unique Features: Non-repainting signals that only appear on closed candles Auto-detects optimal price levels for different assets Multi-channel alerts (sound, popup, mobile push notifications) Fully customizable visuals and parameters Signal System (4-Tier): Small Dots = "Get Ready"
Winner Trade Manager Full
Lee Teik Hong
Utilities
Key Features 1. Trading Modes Manual Mode (Recommended): Use the on-chart panel to execute Buy/Sell orders with full control Auto Mode: RSI-based strategy backtesting use 2. Martingale Risk Management Automatic lot size multiplication after stop loss hits Reverse trade execution (Buy→Sell, Sell→Buy) Configurable multiplier and maximum lot size Automatic reset to initial lot size after take profit 3. Professional UI Dashboard Real-time lot size display Live position status and profit/loss tracki
Entry Cluster
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
Recommended Setup Parameter Recommendation Symbol All Symbols Timeframe M15, M30 Minimum Balance $250 Recommended $500+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Trade 0.5-2% Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strictly drawdown control) What makes Entry Cluster indicator unique: Combines momentum analysis with structural levels (entry cluster levels) Non-repainting signals that only appear on closed candles Intelligent auto-detection of optimal price levels for different assets Comprehensive alert system f
FX Analysis
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
FX Analysis is an all-in-one MT5 indicator dashboard that combines eight analytical tools in a single panel, helping traders identify high-probability setups without switching between charts or indicators. Designed for standard forex pairs on MetaTrader 5. Best results on M15 - H4 timeframes when all components are used together as part of the included workflow. Components Volatility Analyzer Displays historical average movement by hour and by day of the week. A real-time Pip Balance shows the
Beast TradeMate
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
BEAST TRADEMATE   1. Overview Beast TradeMate is a comprehensive multi-feature MetaTrader 5 (MT5) chart indicator that combines TDI-based trade signal detection, multi moving average trend filtering, sweetspot level mapping, TP/SL auto-projection, and a full alert system into a single, unified tool. It is designed to provide traders with high-probability entry signals while keeping the chart clean and informative. 2. Signal Types Beast TradeMate produces four distinct types of trade signals, ea
G FiboTrend
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
G-FiboTrend — Indicator Description G-FiboTrend is a trend-channel indicator for MetaTrader 5 that plots dynamic Fibonacci-based price zones over a rolling lookback period. How It Works The indicator scans a user-defined number of bars ( FiboPeriod ) to identify the highest high (HH) and lowest low (LL) within that window. From this range, it derives three key levels: Upper Band — Fibonacci level (default 61.8%) Mid Band — 50.0% midpoint Lower Band — Fibonacci level (default 38.2%) These levels
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lauro1956
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lauro1956 2024.10.13 17:28 
 

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