Key Level Premium
- Indicators
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Lee Teik HongTHE FOREX CUES
AN EFFECTIVE PLAN WITH A HIGH-QUALITY STRATEGY
A lucrative trade is frequently generated by the "Repeat and Repeat" pattern. Many expert traders that I believe, would agree with this assertion.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 12 March 2023
- Activations: 10
Key Level
Key Level is a MetaTrader 4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm based on Price Retracement/Breakout Method to show the Entry-Line on your trading.
Instead, it analyzes data of market and identify entry points and opportunities. (Price Retracement / Price Breakout)
It's also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills.
Key Level is an amazing tool for Scalping Trader. It also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills.
Unique feature
The Indicator show Key-Level Entry Point automatically.
Please Test it before you make decision.
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