Super Trend Button

Super Trend is a trading strategy according to which one should trade Forex or Stocks when its price trend goes up, and trend goes down, expecting price movements to continue.

“The trend is your friend” agree?

Features

- Special Button : Quick hide/show Super Trend chart. ( Make your Chart more clean and clear easily)

- Color : You have the option of customising your favourite colour of Up Trend or Down Trend.

- Super Trend Periods : You have the option to change it up and make your choice. (Default 21 periods