Super Trend Button

5
  • Indicators
  • Lee Teik Hong
    Lee Teik Hong

    Lee Teik Hong

    4.1 (11)
    THE FOREX CUES
    AN EFFECTIVE PLAN WITH A HIGH-QUALITY STRATEGY
    A lucrative trade is frequently generated by the "Repeat and Repeat" pattern. Many expert traders that I believe, would agree with this assertion.
    18 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Super Trend Button

Super Trend is a trading strategy according to which one should trade Forex or Stocks when its price trend goes up, and trend goes down, expecting price movements to continue.

“The trend is your friend” agree?

Features

- Special Button : Quick hide/show Super Trend chart. ( Make your Chart more clean and clear easily)

- Color : You have the option of customising your favourite colour of Up Trend or Down Trend.

Super Trend Periods : You have the option to change it up and make your choice. (Default 21 periods

Reviews 5
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2024.10.15 10:07 
 

excellent moving average

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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G-FiboTrend — Indicator Description G-FiboTrend is a trend-channel indicator for MetaTrader 5 that plots dynamic Fibonacci-based price zones over a rolling lookback period. How It Works The indicator scans a user-defined number of bars ( FiboPeriod ) to identify the highest high (HH) and lowest low (LL) within that window. From this range, it derives three key levels: Upper Band — Fibonacci level (default 61.8%) Mid Band — 50.0% midpoint Lower Band — Fibonacci level (default 38.2%) These levels
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lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2024.10.15 10:07 
 

excellent moving average

John Winsome Munar
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John Winsome Munar 2022.06.18 00:06 
 

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Ayyur
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Ayyur 2022.04.27 18:01 
 

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Matheus Rogerio Roesler Sabka
207
Matheus Rogerio Roesler Sabka 2021.12.11 01:15 
 

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intan08
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intan08 2021.10.16 17:13 
 

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