Kikyo

[Target currency pair / time]
[EURUSD/15M] Recommended. Variable lot MT5EA for compound interest operation!


[About EA operation]

After purchasing an EA, it is recommended to operate with a real account after operating with a demo account for a certain period of time.


[About kikyo/logic overview]
Kikyo is an EA that supports EURUSD/15M.
Adopts a variable lot system that can easily realize compound interest operation according to the amount of funds (the default is a fixed lot. Please change it from the parameter)
With simple settings, even those who are not familiar with EA can easily start using it in the initial state.
A maximum of 50 positions can be held (maximum of 10 positions by default), entry is made only in the same direction (no crossing)

Kikyo follows the long-term trend and adopts the logic of repeating entries at points where it is relatively stable and profitable in the direction of the trend or within the range. It is a setting that makes it easy to obtain profits in the past verification.


The closing is basically set to be done in a profitable state, so it is an EA for those who do not want to cut losses. (Loss may occur if the price fluctuates sharply and the timing of buying and selling overlaps.)

Profit taking is performed by arbitrary internal logic, but you can also set and change the take profit value (profit taking) arbitrarily.

The loss cut (loss cut) is turned off by default, but you can set the on / off / loss cut value arbitrarily, so please use it. (Refer to parameter setting)




[About compound interest function and variable lot]
This EA uses a variable lot system that changes the number of lots according to the amount of funds.
You can change the number of lots according to the risk you want to tolerate (see parameters)
It is also possible to make a fixed lot, so please change it according to the operation policy.
If you want to limit the trading volume, change the "Number of positions" or "Lots" parameter.



[Regarding the optimization verification period]
Kikyo uses the period 2015-2022 for optimization. We have used a wide period to verify each condition, so you can expect to be able to respond to any situation.
In addition, we have verified the validity of the logic even outside the optimization period.
Since the logic is set based on the latest market (as of 2022), you can expect to be able to trade according to market trends.

 




[About the magic number]
This EA can hold up to 50 positions, but each position has a different magic number.
At the end of the arbitrarily set "basic magic number", a number for each position is assigned to distinguish it.
*Please note that EA has multiple built-in magic numbers
Recommended products
Quant Lattice
Dilwyn Tng
5 (1)
Experts
1 Price for 3 different EA (Steady, Drive and Cruise) Live Signal:   QL Drive   |   QL Steady   |     QL Cruise  (new)       Setfiles:  Setfiles What Quant Lattice Is Quant Lattice is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades one currency pair: AUDCAD. It comes with three different strategies — Steady, Drive and Cruise. You install it once, pick a strategy, choose the money management and it trades without you touching it. Why AUDCAD?  Both the Australian and Canadian dollars are commodity
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timefram
Fvg In Fvg
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In FVG EA — From Learn to Earn. The most-watched imbalance on any chart, taken where you have not seen it before: a Fair Value Gap confirmed inside a Fair Value Gap. A GAP EVERYONE WATCHES. AN EXECUTION NO ONE ELSE HAS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap — the 3-candle imbalance — on a higher timeframe, then requires a second FVG, formed inside the first, on the timeframes you choose. Only an overlap above your threshold validates the zone: Most Powerful Overlap FVG Zones — rigorously selec
Dashboard Super ma ris cci MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RS
FVG Profile EA MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Experts
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters. Parameters: MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped. MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile. MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips. EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade. Magic - magic number. MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe. FVGPeriod - hi
Trap Full and Semi Auto MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Expert was built on the basis of Trap . EA can trade in automatic and semi-automatic mode. In automatic mode, it will place pending orders. However, in semi-automatic mode, it will wait for the first manually opened order. It will then go into automatic mode. Before starting work, the expert will download 28 currency pairs:         "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY",         "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD",         "EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBP
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Experts
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
Audcad Peace Mean Reversion
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUDCAD PEACE — AUDCAD M5 Mean-Reversion Averaging Grid (v2.0 real-tick redesign) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a AUDCAD M5 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to AUDCAD M5 or you will see zero trades. IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an averaging (grid / martingale-style) EA. It adds to a losing basket and closes the whole basket at a profit target or a f
GridTrailling
Chaianan Kraimud
Experts
Smart breakout grid EA with trailing pending orders, trailing stop, session/news filters, drawdown protection, and netting-safe execution for MT5. GridTrailingEA is a smart pending-order grid Expert Advisor with trailing pending orders, trailing stop, session filter, news-time filter, drawdown protection, and market-safe validation for MT5. GridTrailingEA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clean and controlled grid-style pending order system. The EA places Buy Stop
Harmony Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
Experts
Harmony Grid MT5  is a versatile trading system designed for the full or partial automation of various grid-based trading strategies (for hedging accounts). Additionally, this Expert Advisor can be viewed as a universal strategy builder, offering capabilities that go beyond simple grid trading. If you take the time to master its functionality, you can create more complex and customized systems. In other words, the strategy you implement does not necessarily have to be grid-oriented or fully auto
Hedge Grid v1 Poland
Jaroslaw Ciurzynsk
Experts
I am selling my own Expert Advisor called Hedge Grid v1 Polish , designed for automated trading. The EA combines scalping with a grid system while also using protective mechanisms intended to reduce risk and protect the account from excessive drawdown. Main features: avoids market consolidation and weak trading conditions, automatic risk management, account protection and margin level monitoring, fast scalping entries, a grid system with controlled position adding, a recovery mechanism for losi
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5
Tola Moses Hector
Experts
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — Dual-Sided Grid System Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor built on a double‑sided grid framework. It automatically identifies equilibrium zones and deploys buy and sell grids with dynamic risk management. Traders can choose between full automation or manual supervision using on‑chart controls. Overview The EA combines automatic zone detection with symmetrical grid logic. It offers configurable spacing, stop loss, take profit, and
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Pro Scalping Tool
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan
Utilities
### **ProScalpingToolEA.mq5 Analysis & Description** **Overview:**   The `ProScalpingToolEA.mq5` script is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to assist with automated trading. It includes features for placing, managing, and monitoring trades. --- ### **Key Functionalities:** 1. **Trade Execution & Management:**    - Uses the `CTrade` class from `Trade.mqh` to manage trading operations.    - Allows placing buy and sell orders with a configurable lot size.    - Trades are iden
DeepNero Xtreme Ultimate MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
================================================== DeepNero Xtreme Ultimate MT5 (Market Edition) ================================================== DeepNero Xtreme Ultimate MT5 stands as the absolute flagship of the DeepNero systematic ecosystem. This elite iteration harnesses the maximum capacity of our ONNX neural evaluations combined with a comprehensive 20-tier market assessment architecture. Designed for zero-compromise precision, the Ultimate version scans deeply for intricate market dis
Cleopatra EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present to you the "Cleopatra" Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that constantly adapts where its power is versatility . Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we can analyze the entry range in different ways. This can be very dynamic at different TF and different ranges, with handling queries on market news. Cleopatra has great power to adapt to market recovery , its patterns are not fixed , we also have different types of p
Gold Breakout Straddle
Nawal Kishor Yadav
Experts
GOLD BREAKOUT V1 — XAUUSD Breakout Straddle EA Full explanation and details: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773794 Latest Results: Demo Weekly Report: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/774000 Live Signal (started): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386330 Gold Breakout V1 is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD. It places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around market structure and waits for price to break out. When one side is filled, the trade is managed with a hard Stop Loss and an
OrangeEgg
Yo Tsubouchi
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is an innovative hybrid system that combines a Trap Repeat-style stable operation (Single Mode) with a Nanpin Martingale basket-closing strategy (Batch Mode) . When the number of positions is small, the EA operates in Single Mode, managing each trade independently and aiming for individual take profits—similar to a traditional Trap Repeat approach focused on steady performance. Once the number of positions reaches a predefined level, it automatically switches to Batch Mode. In this mode,
Lycan
Leo Carlo Bermudez
5 (1)
Experts
Lycan is an automated S calping system optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader platform. The EA does not use grid or martingale recovery methods. It applies volatility-based stop loss protection and rule-based filters (spread, news, and session) to select scalp trade opportunities using confirmed breakout strength, rather than relying on high-frequency or recovery-based entries. Live Monitoring: Signal tracked on a Non-ECN, high-spread broker account.(NY Open Session Only) Monitor here:
FREE
JustEnter The Trade
Simon Karl Jakovac
Utilities
justEnter is a semi-automatic trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. You choose the entry; the utility calculates position size, places the stop loss, and manages the position through breakeven, partial closes and trailing until exit. For traders following signals If you take your entries from a signal service, a mentor, or your own alerts, the entry decision is already made by the time you open the terminal. What remains is execution: sizing the position correctly, placing the stop, moving
Pinbar Detector EA
Aissam Atti
Experts
Professional Pinbar Detector V2.0 Zero-Latency | Multi-Symbol | Strict Filters | MT5 Short Description Professional-grade pinbar detector with ZERO LATENCY real-time detection. Scans unlimited symbols (M15 / M30 / H1 / H4). STRICT criteria filters weak setups — shows only high-quality pinbars (3× wick/body ratio, 60 % wick dominance). Perfect for serious traders seeking precise reversals. Discover the #1 Pinbar Detection System for MetaTrader 5 Tired of missing perfect reversals or checking d
Recovery Manager Pro MT5
Ianina Nadirova
4.25 (12)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Revolution Scalper X
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Revolution Scalper X v2.0 - Expert Advisor Description Revolution Scalper X is a sophisticated multi-asset scalping Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines advanced risk management, flexible trading strategies, and comprehensive monitoring capabilities through dual on-chart dashboards. Key Features: Multi-Asset Trading Capabilities: Dual Mode Operation : Can operate in single-pair mode (current chart symbol) or multi-asset mode Asset Categories : Supports Forex, Cryptocurrency, and Me
Discord Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (2)
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening,  closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly moni
FREE
Slack Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening, closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Slack. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Slack notifications without constantly monitoring
FREE
Guardian EA Pro
Bui Van Nam -
Utilities
GUARDIAN EA PRO - SMART ACCOUNT PROTECTION "Don't let losses get out of control - Let Guardian protect you 24/7!"   KEY FEATURES   SMART ALERT SYSTEM Step-by-step alerts   by profit/loss percentage (5%, 10%, 15%...) Real-time notifications   via Telegram & Push Notifications Customizable intervals   between alerts   EMERGENCY PROTECTION Auto close all positions   when reaching maximum loss threshold Drawdown protection   - Prevent deep losses Trading time limits   - Safe automatic
Sembii scalper
Adiyakhuu Gantumur
Experts
Hello, I've dedicated ten years of experience to develop my first commercial EA, and I'm delighted to present it to you. This EA employs a breakout scalping strategy, abstaining from risky tactics like martingale, grid, tick scalping, averaging, etc. Currently, it exclusively operates on the USDJPY pair for MetaTrader 5, with plans for expansion across multiple pairs in the future. Additionally, a MetaTrader 4 version will be released soon. I am committed to providing a transparent and honest tr
The Gold Bot Father
Chibuzor Daniel Obasi
5 (1)
Experts
XAUUSD Gold Bot Father EA V2.0  XAUUSD  Gold Bot Father V2.0 is an automated trading robot developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor is designed to trade the XAUUSD (Gold) instrument using predefined algorithmic rules and structured market analysis. The system processes price data directly from the chart on which it is running and evaluates market conditions continuously while the platform is active. By following programmed instructions, the EA can open positions, monitor exis
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.51 (41)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.29 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
More from author
Delia
Yuta Hirae
Experts
[Target currency pair / time] [USDCHF/EURJPY/GBPUSD] For 3 currencies. The target time frame is 15M. [About EA operation] After purchasing an EA, it is recommended to operate with a real account after operating with a demo account for a certain period of time. [About Delia / Logic Overview] Delia is an EA that supports /15M of USDCHF/EURJPY/GBPUSD. *Please change the magic number for each currency pair With simple settings, even those who are not familiar with EA can easily start using it
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review