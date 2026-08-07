



Store page name: GOLD Trend Pyramid EA

MT5 chart EA display name: TrendStorm EA V8.00

Current version: 8.00

This EA is an automated trading program for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, using floating-profit pyramid adding.





[Basic Information]

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe: M15

- Account Mode: Hedging accounts only. Netting accounts will not function correctly.





[Entry Logic]

Uses EMA20 combined with ADX24 indicator to filter valid trend signals. Opens positions only when trend strength is sufficient and price is clearly on the same side of the moving average. Does not trade during ranging markets, avoiding unnecessary losses.





[Adding Mechanism]

Layered floating-profit triggered adding. Does not use fixed price intervals. When the combined floating profit of the entire order group reaches the set threshold, one equal-lot add is triggered. As floating profit continues to accumulate to the next layer threshold, the next add is triggered. Each layer trigger value increases progressively, fundamentally eliminating concurrent bulk orders and ensuring live trading safety.





[Exit Mechanism - Three Independent Conditions]

① Group Take Profit (optional, default: off)

② Trailing Stop: activates after floating profit reaches target, closes all on pullback

③ Group Stop Loss: closes all when combined floating loss reaches target





[Customizable Risk Parameters]

- Initial Lot Size

- Add Trigger Profit Threshold

- Max Add Positions (up to 5, total positions not exceeding 6)

- Group Total Stop Loss (USD)

- Trailing Stop Start Value (USD)

- Trailing Stop Step Value (USD)

- Daily Max Loss Limit (USD)





[⚠ Must Read Before Use]

1. All backtest data for this EA was completed under a zero-spread ECN account environment (raw spread < 0.05 USD/oz, commission < 5 USD/lot/side). It is strongly recommended to use the same account type. Standard account spreads will severely erode profit margins, causing live results to be far below backtest performance.





2. Default parameters (initial lot 0.07, 5 adds, interval 10 USD, trailing stop 25/10, group stop loss 150, max floating loss 300, daily hard stop 2000) have been optimized and verified through six consecutive years of backtesting from 2021 to 2026. Arbitrarily modifying core parameters will disrupt the strategy balance, and any resulting losses shall be borne by the user.





3. Suggested Lot Size Reference (based on 5,000 USD / 0.07 lot, scaled proportionally):





┌──────────────┬────────────────┬──────────────────┐

│ Account Size │ Suggested Lot │ Full Position (×6)│

├──────────────┼────────────────┼──────────────────┤

│ 1,000 USD │ 0.01 lot │ 0.06 lot │

│ 2,000 USD │ 0.03 lot │ 0.18 lot │

│ 3,000 USD │ 0.04 lot │ 0.24 lot │

│ 5,000 USD │ 0.07 lot │ 0.42 lot (default)│

│ 7,000 USD │ 0.10 lot │ 0.60 lot │

│ 10,000 USD │ 0.14 lot │ 0.84 lot │

│ 15,000 USD │ 0.21 lot │ 1.26 lot │

│ 20,000 USD │ 0.28 lot │ 1.68 lot │

└──────────────┴────────────────┴──────────────────┘





Full position = Initial lot × 6 (1 initial + 5 adds). Please ensure sufficient margin for full position scenarios. Recommended leverage ≥ 1:100.





[⚠ Risk Disclaimer]

1. This EA only supports Hedging accounts. Loading onto a Netting account may fail to open positions correctly.

2. All backtest data represents historical simulation results. Past performance does not guarantee future live profitability.

3. Thoroughly test on a demo account for at least one month before going live to familiarize yourself with strategy behavior.

4. Live spreads, slippage, and market liquidity will cause discrepancies between live results and backtests.

5. This strategy is a medium-to-short-term trend-following strategy and is NOT a scalping high-frequency bot.

6. Leveraged trading carries the risk of total capital loss. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.





[Backtest Data Reference]

Default parameters (0.07 lot / 5 layers / 5,000 USD capital) have been verified through six consecutive years of backtesting on XAUUSD M15 from 2021 to 2026.