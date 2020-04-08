Trend Colored
- Indicators
- Tete Adate Adjete
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two moving averages and the slope of the slow moving average.
For long term trends use Period2 = 200.
Convenient to filter trends according to your trading strategy
The time unit also depends on your trading style
Gives you a signal for each trend, displayed on the screen coloring the candlesticks.
No sound signal; no push notification; these functions will be there in the next updates