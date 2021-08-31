BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft

This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market

It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000

Not repaint and no bug

The settings are intuitive and easy to use

The product activation number is 20

The Time Frame used depends on the user

If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1

For long trades use M15

If you are conservative use M5

Please contact me for more details of its use