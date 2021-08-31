BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
- Indicators
-
Tete Adate AdjeteFullstack web dev - Web designer - MQL4 / 5 - Graphic designer - Community Manager - Python developer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market
It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000
Not repaint and no bug
The settings are intuitive and easy to use
The product activation number is 20
The Time Frame used depends on the user
If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1
For long trades use M15
If you are conservative use M5
Please contact me for more details of its use