BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft

This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market

It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000

Not repaint and no bug

The settings are intuitive and easy to use

The product activation number is 20

The Time Frame used depends on the user

If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1

For long trades use M15

If you are conservative use M5

Please contact me for more details of its use

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Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: Precision Signals at Your Fingertips In a market saturated with "black-box" systems and cluttered, confusing charts, clarity is the ultimate advantage. Alpha Seeking Bull strips away the noise, distilling complex market analysis into a single, high-fidelity visual cue. Whether you are a seasoned day trader or just starting your journey, this indicator is engineered to provide the confidence you need to execute trades with surgical precision. Th
Dubai Sniper Ultra V6
Mohammed Khalid M Almatrudi
Indicators
WELCOME TO THE ULTIMATE TRADING REVOLUTION!   Are you tired of lagging indicators, fakeouts, and leaving massive profits on the table? It’s time to stop guessing and start sniping! Introducing Dubai Sniper Ultra Strategy, the most powerful, highly-optimized trend-following and reversal indicator meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just another indicator—this is your ultimate weapon to dominate the markets, especially built to crush indices like SPX500, Gold, and Major Forex pair
FarOne Gann Magnet MTF MT5 Dashboard
Farly Setiawan
Indicators
FarOne Engine Gann Magnet MTF MT5 - Multi Timeframe Institutional Levels OVERVIEW FarOne Engine Gann Magnet is a professional Multi-Timeframe indicator that shows key institutional levels based on Gann 50% theory. It helps traders identify strong Buy Zones and Sell Zones across 7 timeframes: M1 to D1. KEY FEATURES Multi Timeframe Analysis: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 in one chart Automatic Levels: High, Low, Buy Zone, Sell Zone Smart Dashboard: Real-time status for each timeframe - MAG
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RSI Arrow1
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Indicators
RSI Arrow1 is an arrow indicator based on the RSI, is easy to use; no internal adjustments to be made. the user can change the indicator period as desired in the settings. It can be used on all markets but it will all depend on your Trade strategy. There is no better Time Frame for its use; the use will depend on the Trader himself. Settings: RSI Period Push Notification Email Notification Audible Alert Down levels Up levels
DeMarker alert MT4
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
the indicator will show signal arrows on the graph at the crossing of a given level it has push and audible alerts. By crossing from low to high level 0.3, a blue arrow will come out for the purchase, at the same time an audible signal will sound. By crossing from low to high level 0.7, a red arrow will come out for the sale, at the same time an audible signal will sound. Possibility to deactivate push and audible alerts. MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51968
Automove
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Utilities
This Expert Advisor must be placed on a second graph; placing on a second chart it will automatically modify your orders placed without StopLoss and TakeProfit. Editable parameter; updates will be available shortly to improve its efficiency. It only has two editable entries in its parameter: (Stoploss and Takeprofit). A trailing stop function will soon be added to it.
Trend Colored
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two moving averages and the slope of the slow moving average. For long term trends use Period2 = 200. Convenient to filter trends according to your trading strategy The time unit also depends on your trading style Gives you a signal for each trend, displayed on the screen coloring the candlesticks. No sound signal; no push notification; these functions will be there in the next updates
Moving Average Cross Arrow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
the indicator will show signal arrows on the graph at the crossing two EMA it has push and audible alerts. By crossing above each others , a blue arrow will come out for the BUY, at the same time an audible signal will sound. By crossing Below each others, a red arrow will come out for the SELL, at the same time an audible signal will sound. Possibility to deactivate push and audible alerts.
Awesome cross
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Indicators
the indicator will show signal arrows on the graph at the crossing of Awesome Oscillator base level it has push and audible alerts and Email alert. By crossing above base level , a blue arrow will come out for the BUY, at the same time an audible signal will sound. By crossing Below base level, a red arrow will come out for the SELL, at the same time an audible signal will sound. Possibility to deactivate push and audible alerts. MT5 version :  Buy the 'Awesome cross MT5' Technical Indicator fo
Macd arrow MT4
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Indicators
the indicator will show signal arrows on the graph at the crossing of MACD level it has push and audible alerts. By crossing from low to high level 0, a blue arrow will come out for the BUY, at the same time an audible signal will sound. By crossing from low to high level 0, a red arrow will come out for the SELL, at the same time an audible signal will sound. Possibility to deactivate push and audible alerts. MT5 :  Buy the 'MACD Arrow' Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Marke
DeMarker With Alert
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Indicators
the indicator will show signal arrows on the graph at the crossing of a given level it has push and audible alerts. By crossing from low to high level 0.3, a blue arrow will come out for the purchase, at the same time an audible signal will sound. By crossing from low to high level 0.7, a red arrow will come out for the sale, at the same time an audible signal will sound. Possibility to deactivate push and audible alerts. MT4 version of this product here
Ichimoku with alert
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
ichimoku indicator with alert; audible alert, email alert, push alert you can enable or disable the settings as you wish When there is a crossing of tenkansen and kijun you will get an alert When there is a cross between Senkouspan A and Senkouspan B you will get an alert Affordable sound settings possibility to modify the parameters of the ichimoku indicator
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
Full Trend Killer
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Indicators
FULL TREND KILLER is an indicator based on Bollingen Bands and it is easy to use; no internal adjustments to be made. It is specially designed for synthetic indices but also works well on Forex Assets. The best time frame to use on synthetic indices is M15, this is just a tip, however it can be used on all time frames. Settings : BANDS PERIOD Push Notification Email Notification Audible Alert
BC Scalper Aroow
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Indicators
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
Awesome cross MT5
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
the indicator will show signal arrows on the graph at the crossing of Awesome Oscillator base level it has push and audible alerts and Email alert. By crossing above base level , a blue arrow will come out for the BUY, at the same time an audible signal will sound. By crossing Below base level, a red arrow will come out for the SELL, at the same time an audible signal will sound. Possibility to deactivate push and audible alerts. MT4 version :  Buy the 'Awesome cross' Technical Indicator for M
Level Z Semafor with dashboard
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
3-Level ZZ Semafor + Multi-Asset Dashboard — the only ZigZag indicator with a built-in scanner that tells you not just where a reversal is forming, but which pairs to trade right now. Stop switching between charts. Stop missing setups. The dashboard scans up to 8 symbols across 9 timeframes simultaneously and scores each one from -18 to +18 so you know in seconds where the strongest opportunities are — before you open a single chart. What makes this different Most ZigZag indicators show you one
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