DeMarker With Alert
- Indicators
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Tete Adate AdjeteFullstack web dev - Web designer - MQL4 / 5 - Graphic designer - Community Manager - Python developer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
the indicator will show signal arrows on the graph at the crossing of a given level
it has push and audible alerts.
By crossing from low to high level 0.3, a blue arrow will come out for the purchase, at the same time an audible signal will sound.
By crossing from low to high level 0.7, a red arrow will come out for the sale, at the same time an audible signal will sound.
Possibility to deactivate push and audible alerts.
MT4 version of this product here