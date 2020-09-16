DeMarker alert MT4

the indicator will show signal arrows on the graph at the crossing of a given level

it has push and audible alerts.

By crossing from low to high level 0.3, a blue arrow will come out for the purchase, at the same time an audible signal will sound.

By crossing from low to high level 0.7, a red arrow will come out for the sale, at the same time an audible signal will sound.

Possibility to deactivate push and audible alerts.





MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51968