BC Scalper Aroow
- Indicators
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Tete Adate AdjeteFullstack web dev - Web designer - MQL4 / 5 - Graphic designer - Community Manager - Python developer
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 8
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI
It is intended for scalpers
Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com
It is easy to use and intuitive.
We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification
Email alert
Sound notification
Push notification
these parameters can be activated and deactivated.