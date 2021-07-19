Full Trend Killer
- Indicators
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Tete Adate AdjeteFullstack web dev - Web designer - MQL4 / 5 - Graphic designer - Community Manager - Python developer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
FULL TREND KILLER is an indicator based on Bollingen Bands and it is easy to use; no internal adjustments to be made.
It is specially designed for synthetic indices but also works well on Forex Assets.
The best time frame to use on synthetic indices is M15, this is just a tip, however it can be used on all time frames.
Settings :
BANDS PERIOD
Push Notification
Email Notification
Audible Alert