RSI Arrow1
- Indicators
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Tete Adate AdjeteFullstack web dev - Web designer - MQL4 / 5 - Graphic designer - Community Manager - Python developer
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
RSI Arrow1 is an arrow indicator based on the RSI, is easy to use; no internal adjustments to be made.
the user can change the indicator period as desired in the settings.
It can be used on all markets but it will all depend on your Trade strategy.
There is no better Time Frame for its use; the use will depend on the Trader himself.
Settings:
RSI Period
Push Notification
Email Notification
Audible Alert
Down levels
Up levels