Spike Detector
- Indicators
-
Tete Adate AdjeteFullstack web dev - Web designer - MQL4 / 5 - Graphic designer - Community Manager - Python developer
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 September 2021
- Activations: 15
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator,
it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500
We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only
Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use
it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications.
this tool is simple to use, easy to handle
This update is based on different strategies for spikes