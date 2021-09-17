this indicator is a Spike detector indicator,

it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500

We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only

Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use

it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications.

this tool is simple to use, easy to handle

This update is based on different strategies for spikes