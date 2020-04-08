Judge

The Judge indicator shows potential market reversal points. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals. The indicator can be used as the main one for determining the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. Uses two parameters for settings. The indicator uses color signaling: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to descending. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Ready-made trading system. Take profit is greater than stop loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator reflects information in a visual form, it can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.
