Pivot Moving Line
- Indicators
- Mohamed yehia Osman
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 December 2021
- Activations: 5
Simple smart strategy...
Strategy Built on Candle patterns ...
Used on any Time frame M1, M5, M30, H1, H4, D1 I prefer Higher ones like M30 and higher
Used on any currencies Symbol chart and Stocks chart too
No input required except the numbers of bars for drawings and the arrows UP / DOWN colors
Alerts available - Can be enabled or disabled - it occur when a pivot line is crossed up / down