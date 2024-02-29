ADX Color Indicator

Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator that colors the background according to whether the trend is up or down.

The ADXColor indicator is a technical indicator that measures the strength of a trend. The background color of the indicator is determined by its parameters and only paints the last 400 bars.

The parameters you can modify are:

  • Period: The time period of the ADX indicator.
  • Trend Level: The minimum level that the ADX indicator must reach to be considered a bullish or bearish trend (0.0 by default).
  • Apply To: The price that the indicator will be applied to (close price, open price, high price, low price, median price, typical price, or weighted price).
  • Color Positive Trend: The background color for a bullish trend.
  • Color Negative Trend: The background color for a bearish trend.
  • Color Neutral Trend: The background color for a neutral trend.
  • Print all plots?: By default, the indicator only paints the values from the last two weeks. To paint the values from the beginning of the chart, set this parameter to "true".

How to use the indicator:

To use the indicator, simply drag and drop it onto the chart. It works like any other indicator in Metatrader.

Conclusion:

This indicator is a useful tool for market traders who use the ADX indicator. It makes it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral trends in real time.

Notes:

  1. Due to the high resource usage and speed of execution, it is recommended to set the "Print all plots?" parameter to "false". This will limit the values ​​obtained by the indicator to a maximum of two weeks.
  2. The limited use of 400 bars is because market traders usually need quick visual data. Any comments on this matter can be sent to the appropriate section. However, if you need to exceed this limit temporarily, you can also use the free tool mentioned in the first note. Both tools are compatible.

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Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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Stoch Color Indicator
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator with Coloring This indicator colors the background according to the trend of the indicator. The indicator colors the background according to the value of the stochastic oscillator, whether it is an uptrend or a downtrend. The background color is determined by the parameters of the stochastic oscillator, painting only the last 400 bars (see notes). Parameters that you can modify: %K Period : The %K period %D Period: The %D period Slowing: The slowing period Price Field : Lo
MACD Color Indicator
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
MACD Indicator with color background based on buy or sell trend This indicator colors the background based on the value of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, depending on its buying or selling tendency. The background color is determined based on the stochastic oscillator parameters, painting only the last 400 bars (see notes) and is used to measure the strength of a trend and the probability of a reversal. The parameters you can modify are the same as those provided
AlarmLIne
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
Trendline Breakout Alert Description: This indicator triggers an alarm (sound, alert or notification) when the price breaks a trendline, either above or below it. Parameters: Names of the trendlines. : Comma-separated names of the trendlines (Make sure your trendline name does not have spaces at the beginning and is exact). Value over/under the line (E.g.: 0.03% or 500 pips). : Value that defines a margin above/below the trendline before triggering the alarm, can be given in percentage or pips,
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