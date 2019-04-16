LimeBar Candles

Colored candlesticks showing the trend. Based on the price action, it shows the trend and the possible moment of reversal.


No settings required. You can change the colors according to your preference.


Red and green show a trend beginning.The other two colors indicate a withdrawal or a contratrend.

The indicator is used with resistance or support analysis.

Make sure you use SL and TP, according to the price action.



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5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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