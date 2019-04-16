LimeBar Candles
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 April 2019
- Activations: 5
Colored candlesticks showing the trend. Based on the price action, it shows the trend and the possible moment of reversal.
No settings required. You can change the colors according to your preference.
Red and green show a trend beginning.The other two colors indicate a withdrawal or a contratrend.
The indicator is used with resistance or support analysis.
Make sure you use SL and TP, according to the price action.