Stoch Color Indicator

Stochastic Oscillator with Coloring

This indicator colors the background according to the trend of the indicator. The indicator colors the background according to the value of the stochastic oscillator, whether it is an uptrend or a downtrend. The background color is determined by the parameters of the stochastic oscillator, painting only the last 400 bars (see notes).

Parameters that you can modify:

  • %K Period: The %K period
  • %D Period: The %D period
  • Slowing: The slowing period
  • Price Field: Low/High or Close/Close
  • MA Method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted.
  • Color Positive Trend: The color of the background for an uptrend
  • Color Negative Trend: The color of the background for a downtrend
  • Color Neutral Trend: The color of the background for a neutral trend
  • Print all plots?: By default, the indicator only shows the values of the last two weeks. If you want to see all the values, you must set the parameter to "true" (see notes).

How to use the indicator:

Works like any other Metatrader indicator that you drag and drop onto the chart.

Conclusion:

This indicator is a useful tool for market traders who use the Stochastic Oscillator. It helps to identify uptrends, downtrends, and neutral trends in real time.

Notes:

  • If you are a market analyst or if your trading uses different time frames, it is recommended to use the tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109890
  • Due to the high resource consumption and speed of execution, it is recommended to use the parameter "Print all plots? = false", this will limit the values ​​obtained by the indicator to a maximum of two weeks (or the bars defined in Options of your Metatrader).
  • The use of 400 bars is limited because market traders generally need a quick visual data, this is the reason for this limitation. (Any comments on this, please send them to the corresponding section). In any case, if you want to exceed this limitation temporarily, you can also use the free tool mentioned in the first note, to use it from the bars where you have interest, until the present time, both tools were developed to be compatible.

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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ADX Color Indicator
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator that colors the background according to whether the trend is up or down. The ADXColor indicator is a technical indicator that measures the strength of a trend. The background color of the indicator is determined by its parameters and only paints the last 400 bars. The parameters you can modify are: Period: The time period of the ADX indicator. Trend Level: The minimum level that the ADX indicator must reach to be considered a bullish or bearish
MACD Color Indicator
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
MACD Indicator with color background based on buy or sell trend This indicator colors the background based on the value of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, depending on its buying or selling tendency. The background color is determined based on the stochastic oscillator parameters, painting only the last 400 bars (see notes) and is used to measure the strength of a trend and the probability of a reversal. The parameters you can modify are the same as those provided
AlarmLIne
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
Trendline Breakout Alert Description: This indicator triggers an alarm (sound, alert or notification) when the price breaks a trendline, either above or below it. Parameters: Names of the trendlines. : Comma-separated names of the trendlines (Make sure your trendline name does not have spaces at the beginning and is exact). Value over/under the line (E.g.: 0.03% or 500 pips). : Value that defines a margin above/below the trendline before triggering the alarm, can be given in percentage or pips,
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