Stoch Color Indicator

Stochastic Oscillator with Coloring



This indicator colors the background according to the trend of the indicator. The indicator colors the background according to the value of the stochastic oscillator, whether it is an uptrend or a downtrend. The background color is determined by the parameters of the stochastic oscillator, painting only the last 400 bars (see notes).

Parameters that you can modify:



%K Period : The %K period

The %K period %D Period: The %D period

The %D period Slowing: The slowing period

The slowing period Price Field : Low/High or Close/Close

: Low/High or Close/Close MA Method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted.

Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted. Color Positive Trend: The color of the background for an uptrend

The color of the background for an uptrend Color Negative Trend: The color of the background for a downtrend

The color of the background for a downtrend Color Neutral Trend: The color of the background for a neutral trend

The color of the background for a neutral trend Print all plots?: By default, the indicator only shows the values of the last two weeks. If you want to see all the values, you must set the parameter to "true" (see notes).

How to use the indicator:

Works like any other Metatrader indicator that you drag and drop onto the chart.

Conclusion:

This indicator is a useful tool for market traders who use the Stochastic Oscillator. It helps to identify uptrends, downtrends, and neutral trends in real time.

Notes: