Cross MAs Trend Entry

This cross MA and trend line indicator defines entries based on fast and slow MA and on the previous bot or top. The entry is displayed together with indicative prices for target and stoploss. It also gives a indicative pending sl and tp in case you set a reverse stop order.

The prices are based on tops and bots from my strategy which I use in my other indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56045.

The entry shows you if a correction is strong and will become reverse trend or if the correction is weak and the trend will continue. Based on that, I prefer to open straight order on the trend direction and to set pending order (on the stoploss price) in the opposite direction. This way you will profit no matter in which direction the price will go. Set the pending lots at least to cover your loss from the straight position.





! Before using the indicator please optimize it in the strategy tester for your symbols. For some symbols slow MA 400 may work, for another slow MA 300 will work, etc.







Input parameters:

MA1 period (Slower)

MA2 period (Faster)

MA1 shift

MA2 shift

MA1 method

MA2 method

MA1 price

MA2 price

Start time of trading - from what time to start looking for entry

End time of trading - when to stop looking for entry

Font size of the texts

Color of the texts

Distance from the bar

Text displayed for the entry