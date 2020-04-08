The Private indicator displays information in a visual form. You can trade in any currencies, because the strategy is universal and shows entry signals, relying on price patterns. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the signal only at certain moments! In those moments when you need to make a decision to enter a position and give the trader a direction. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. The indicator gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators.





The main application of the Private indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Others indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. The indicator will protect your open position on any timeframe and currency pair. The Forex Private indicator is one of the most basic technical analysis tools and the best trader's assistant for trading in the foreign exchange market.