Bbma mtf Scanner Dashboard

5

This is a Multi pair and Multi time frame dashboard. The founder of the system is Mr. Oma Ally, which is a system based from Bollinger Band and Moving Average(BBMA).

BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators:

  1. Moving Averages
  2. Bollinger Bands

BBMA consists of 3 types of entries:

  1. Extreme
  2. MHV
  3. Re-Entry
  4. Rejection EMA50

This Dashboard Help you to scan current Extreme, Reentry setup, Rejection EMA50 and also MHV

How to read signals:
find the same color in 3 different timeframes in succession

For example:
1. The first timeframe must be reentry
2. The second timeframe must be reentry, extreme or rejected EMA50
3. The third timeframe must be extreme or MHV

The features of BBMA Dashboard :

  1. Scan latest CSAK(CSD) and CSM -  When CSAK (CSD) or CSM is detected, it will scan reentry
  2. This indi will scan automatically the suffix or prefix pairs based on market watch list
  3. Update interval (scanning interval - in seconds)
  4. Show timeframe as you wish
  5. Extreme and Reentry Signal
  • RE-ENTRY:  is formed after the Rise/Fall of a price or market and the price 
    • market is now forming a sideways market for a Re-entry.
    • Downtrend – MA5/10 High acts as resistance. Re-enter sell position when the market finds MA5/10 High. CS are under the MA5/10 High 
    • Uptrend– MA5/10 LOW acts as support. Re-enter buy position when the market finds MA5/10 Low. CS are above the MA5/10 Low
  • Extreme - WMA5 out side of upper/lower the Bollinger Band
  • MHV - Market failed to continue and couldn't break latest CSE
More complete features are in the following products


Reviews 6
Super_Bejo
34
Super_Bejo 2023.02.06 06:00 
 

sangat sangat membantu kang

Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel
344
Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel 2022.07.20 14:05 
 

It is very helpful. Thanks Moch Ramdhan

Abraham Correa
4753
Abraham Correa 2022.07.15 22:15 
 

Up and Active; my respects, good stuff!

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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BBMA Oma Ally Labels
Moch Ramdhan
4.78 (9)
Indicators
indicators to facilitate analysis based on Oma Ally's BBMA strategy by displaying CSAK (CSD), CSM and Extreme labels on the chart 1. Displays the Bollinger Band line 2. LWMA 5-10 High and Low 3. EMA 50 4. Fibonacci 5. MHV . area 6. Alert & Show labels BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators: Moving Averages Bollinger Bands   BBMA consists of 3 types of entries: Extreme MHV Re-Entry   Moving Average Settings: There are 5 MAs used in the system: 2 High Moving Averages, 2 Low Moving Averages and
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BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner
Moch Ramdhan
1 (1)
Utilities
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner (BBMA Oma Ally Analyzer Dashboard EA) This is a multi-pair and multi scanner dashboard to find the key signal of BBMA Oma Ally Strategy BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators: Moving Averages Bollinger Bands BBMA consists of many types of entries: Reentry Extreme Rejection EMA50 GAP (EMA50 to Upper/Lower BB) MHV Full Setup (CSE>TPW>MHV>Direction>Reentry) There are many multi timeframe signals based on this strategy. RRE (Reentry - Reentry - Extreme) REE (Reentry
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mibuchan
24
mibuchan 2025.04.08 15:43 
 

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Aniki Pnik
18
Aniki Pnik 2025.02.05 02:23 
 

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Super_Bejo
34
Super_Bejo 2023.02.06 06:00 
 

sangat sangat membantu kang

Musyafa Ahmad Arfani
152
Musyafa Ahmad Arfani 2022.12.13 21:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel
344
Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel 2022.07.20 14:05 
 

It is very helpful. Thanks Moch Ramdhan

Moch Ramdhan
9358
Reply from developer Moch Ramdhan 2022.07.21 10:46
with pleasure
Abraham Correa
4753
Abraham Correa 2022.07.15 22:15 
 

Up and Active; my respects, good stuff!

Moch Ramdhan
9358
Reply from developer Moch Ramdhan 2022.07.19 02:54
Hope it is usefull
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