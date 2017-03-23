Full Stochastic

4.8

Full Stochastic - is Stochastic Oscillator which displays all three essential lines:

  • %K
  • Slow K
  • %D

Standard Stochastic Oscillators displays only Slow K and %D.


Why it is important to analyze all three lines in SO?

Standard SO users must choose if they want to use fast or slow SO. In case of fast SO traders set the slowing parameter typically to 1 or 2, or if they want to use slow SO, they set the slowing parameter usually to 3 or more.

With Full Stochastic you can have both!


Full Stochastic Parameters

  • K Period (Default: 89) - %K calculation period
  • Slow K Period (Default: 55)- Slow K calculation period
  • D Period (Default: 34)- %D calculation period
  • Indicator Name (Default: Minimal) - amount of name details
  • Line Description  (Default: Moderate) - amount of line info details 
  • K, Slow K, D Line visibility 


K-Line

The fastest line of the oscillator. It is displayed as a dotted blue line by default.


Slow K-Line

Medium speed line. It is slower than K-Line, but faster than D-Line. It is calculated as a moving average of the K-Line. By default it is displayed as a solid blue line.


D-Line

The slowest line of the oscillator. It is calculated as a moving average of a Slow K-Line. By default it is displayed as a full red line.


How to use Full Stochastic indicator?

Full Stochastic can be used in any way a standard Stochastic Oscillator can be used, but with an advantage because you can see both fast and slow oscillator at the same time. That means you can use your favorite strategy in a better way.

With Full Stochastic you can do even more - you can use it in ways you can not with standard SO.


Example strategy: Slow K and %D Crossover Above 80 or Below 20 and %K Crossing 50

The basic idea is to wait until Slow K and %D go out of the 20-80 range and for %K Line to be close by them. Then if Slow K and %D crossover each other, and %K line goes back and crosses level 50, and the price on main chart moves in the desired direction the position is opened. The movement of price is measured between the close of candle in which the crossing of Slow K and %D has occurred and the close of %K crossing level 50 candle.

Stop loss is to be set on the worst price level of the worst candle between the close of candle in which the crossing of Slow K and %D has occurred and the close of %K crossing level 50 candle. The worst price insures that the SL is the safest logically possible.

Position should be closed when Slow K and %K lines go to the opposite end and crossover each other out of the 20 - 80 range.

Example of a good signal can be seen on first screenshot. Black arrows are showing Slow K and %D crossing point and the candle in which the crossing has occurred. Black line shows the close price of the crossing candle. Because the crossing is below level 20, it is a BUY signal. Blue arrows are showing %K crossing level 50 and the candle in which that crossing has occurred. Blue line shows the close price of the %K crossing level 50 candle. Because it is a BUY signal, we check if the price has moved up between black and blue lines, and it has, so it is a confirmation that the BUY signal is valid and we open BUY position at the close price of blue arrow candle. Now we are looking at the candles between the black and the blue arrow, we search the farthest candle from the desired direction. Because it is a BUY signal, we look for the candle with the lowest low. Red arrow is showing the candle with the lowest low, and that low will be our Stop Loss. Red line is showing Stop Loss. At last, because it is a BUY order we wait for Slow K and %K to go all the way over level 80 and to crossover above it and that is when we close our position.

On the second screenshot we see a different situation: a false signal. Simply put - the signal is not valid because the price at the blue arrow is worse than the price at the black arrow. Slow K and %D had crossed above the 80 level, so it is a SELL signal, but the price at the moment %K is crossing the level 50 is higher than the price when SELL signal occurred, so we do not open SELL position. The price action is not in our favour so we pass this signal.

Above strategy is just a basic example, there are many more things to consider, and the best practice is to check for even more confirmations and pick only the very best trades. Always use a common sense while trading, trading is a risky business. As with all indicators, there is a margin for errors. Not all signals are valid.

Reviews 18
miilady68
35
miilady68 2025.11.18 16:15 
 

thank you

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.02 16:52 
 

So far, the best stochastic that shows a long-term trend and at the same time a short-term reversal

maxfire54
269
maxfire54 2022.06.21 01:15 
 

in this system which I find interesting there is no reference to the periods suitable for it. You can suggest or tell us Thank you

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Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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miilady68
35
miilady68 2025.11.18 16:15 
 

thank you

Alfon45
209
Alfon45 2025.01.16 14:36 
 

Ottimo indicatore !!! Veramente un buon lavoro .

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.02 16:52 
 

So far, the best stochastic that shows a long-term trend and at the same time a short-term reversal

maxfire54
269
maxfire54 2022.06.21 01:15 
 

in this system which I find interesting there is no reference to the periods suitable for it. You can suggest or tell us Thank you

iAMMT4
84
iAMMT4 2022.02.24 19:49 
 

thanks for sharing

boghrat21
169
boghrat21 2021.09.14 10:24 
 

wonderful

Junichi Sato
631
Junichi Sato 2021.07.29 09:14 
 

It's very good, but if you change the # 0 line from a dotted line to a normal line and then change the timeframe, it will return to the dotted line. I hope it will be repaired.

Dusan Resin
3944
Reply from developer Dusan Resin 2022.02.18 13:18
Thank you for the comment! That bug is fixed in the new version (1.1)
Roman Iakobson
120
Roman Iakobson 2021.01.21 18:26 
 

Super indicator

vghanem
248
vghanem 2020.03.26 12:31 
 

Great indicator. I have personally profited from incorporating this indicator into my swing trading method. What it lacks is push notification. Can you add alert for when 1. The fastest stochastic (dashed lines) line crosses in and out of OB/OS.

2. Crosses in and out of OB/OS and crosses at least one of the slower stochastic lines (solid lines)?

mark epsley
290
mark epsley 2019.07.31 16:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
9031
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora 2019.04.10 21:23 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.03.17 17:36 
 

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Michael Vincent Caumban
114
Michael Vincent Caumban 2018.08.16 23:23 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:05 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.19 18:23 
 

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amfels07
493
amfels07 2017.11.11 04:56 
 

what an awesome indicator............thank you so much for your efforts they are amazing only if you feel the market condition or as I call it the waves!! Very useful tool

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.25 01:08 
 

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Berk Turker
413
Berk Turker 2017.07.01 15:36 
 

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