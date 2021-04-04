Max Min Trend MT5

The MaxMinTrend indicator displays the highs and lows of the price on the chart. This indicator was created to simplify the determination of trend directions, as well as to support open positions, by transferring Stoploss to the current highs and lows of the price, thereby making a large profit. This indicator is not redrawn.

Input parameters:

BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to draw the indicator

maxmin - true - Enabled display of Highs and Lows

line - true - Enabled display of the connecting line

colormax - maximum color

colormin - the color of the minimum

colorline - line color

linestule - line style

background - true - display in the background

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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