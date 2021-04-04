Max Min Trend MT5

The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly. Input parameters: Aler

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